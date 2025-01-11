The board of the Phoenix Elementary School District voted against renewing ASU Preparatory Academy’s 171,487-square-foot lease in downtown Phoenix.

While Arizona State University’s charter school and the Phoenix school district have had a collaborative relationship since 2009, the district needs the space to address the changing landscape of education in its district, said Nicole Baker, spokeswoman for the school district.

The charter school’s lease expires in June 2026, which means ASU will need to find a new home for its staff of 150 and 1,200 students before families start seeking other schools.

Mark Vitucci, president of ASU Prep Academy’s Parent Teacher Organization, said he’ll most likely have to find another school for his 5th-grade daughter if ASU can’t find another location nearby.

The Vitucci family lives in within the Phoenix Elementary School District boundaries, but Vitucci said he won’t enroll his daughter in that system, which has 5,078 students.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.