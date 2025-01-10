Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Macy’s to shutter Valley store as part of nationwide closures

Jan 10, 2025, 4:00 PM

BY GREG BARR/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Department store chain Macy’s Inc. plans to shutter a store in the Phoenix metro as part of a broader plan to close 66 retail locations around the country.

The publicly traded New York fashion retailer on Thursday said it would close its anchor location at Superstition Springs Center, 6535 E Southern Ave., in Mesa.

Most of the Macy’s (NYSE: M) retail stores are expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, but an exact date was not yet specified for the Mesa store closure. The company said that full-size stores that will close in Q1, including the Mesa location, will start clearance sales in January, and that process will last eight to 12 weeks.

Superstition Springs Center is operated by The Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC), which owns multiple major retail properties in the Valley including Scottsdale Fashion Square, Kierland Commons and Arrowhead Towne Center. Macerich made a major move in 2024 when it sold its remaining ownership stake in one of its longstanding Valley mall properties, Biltmore Fashion Park, to Phoenix-based Red Development.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

