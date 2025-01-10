Close
Arizona trooper seizes over 550 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop on I-40

Jan 10, 2025, 8:00 PM

550 pounds of cocaine seized

PHOENIX — Arizona authorities recently arrested a man believed to be smuggling over 550 pounds of cocaine through the state while on the way to Canada, authorities said.

The suspect, 31-year-old Amarjeet Singh Matharu, allegedly hid the cocaine in produce boxes, according to a Wednesday news release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

DPS said the 553.8 pounds of cocaine he allegedly was transporting had a street value of anywhere from $16.6 million to $22.1 million.

Where was suspect found with 550 pounds of cocaine?

Authorities arrested Matharu while he was driving on the Interstate 40 in Holbrook, an eastern Arizona city around 186 miles north of Phoenix, on Monday.

A state trooper determined the tractor-trailer Matharu was driving required a search due to “multiple indicators of criminal activity,” according to authorities.

Matharu was booked into the Navajo County Jail.

Investigators found he was allegedly trying to smuggle the drugs from California to Canada.



