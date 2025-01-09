PHOENIX — A suspect has been arrested in a west Phoenix shooting that killed one man and hospitalized two more, authorities said Thursday.

Jovante Harvey, 39, was arrested in the death of 39-year-old Willie Harvey stemming from the Sunday incident, according to the Phoenix Police Department. The two men were not related.

What happened in west Phoenix incident?

Officers arrived to an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, where they found three men who had been allegedly shot by Jovante Harvey, who had fled the scene.

Willie Harvey died on scene, police said.

Two other men were taken to the hospital in stable but critical condition.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix PD or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

This is an update to a story originally published on Jan. 6, 2025.

