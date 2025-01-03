Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Daily heat record broken in Phoenix for 1st time in 2025

Jan 3, 2025, 3:25 PM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — It didn’t take long for a daily heat record to be broken in Phoenix in 2025.

The mercury hit 80 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, at 2:25 p.m.

The previous record for Jan. 3 of 79 degrees was set in 1989.

Daily heat record: Nothing new in Phoenix

Arizona’s capital city had just a 13-day break between heat records.

Phoenix had most recently broke a daily heat mark on Dec. 21, when it was 79 degrees.

Overall, the city matched or set a daily temperature record 39 times in 2024, a record.

That included a 21-day streak of records in September and October.

Phoenix finished with an average temperature of 78.6 degrees in 2024, making it the warmest year in city history.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

