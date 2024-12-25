PHOENIX — A teenage boy was arrested for fatally shooting a man at a west Phoenix apartment complex on Monday, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex’s parking lot near Camelback Road and 39th Avenue around 5:45 p.m. to investigate the shooting, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

After arriving, they found 32-year-old Marquise Maston suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and stabilized but later died as a result of his injuries, authorities said.

Detectives found the unidentified teen hiding in the same apartment complex where the shooting occurred and arrested him.

The teen was booked into the Juvenile Corrections Center and is facing charges of second-degree murder.

No other information was made available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.