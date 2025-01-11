Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Firefighters work has Horton Fire at 75% containment, all communities in less danger

Jan 11, 2025, 10:56 AM | Updated: 10:56 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Firefighters saw the fruits of their labor on Saturday result in significantly increased containment on the Horton Fire northeast of Payson, officials said.

Crews stopped the wildfire from spreading along the Mogollon Rim earlier this week after it burned through 8,337 acres. Containment has increased to 75% and the burned acreage did not grow, according to Saturday morning’s incident report, a 20% jump from the previous day’s 55% figure.

The Southwest Complex Incident Management Team 1 will be operating in the heart of Tonto National Forest on Monday, whereas fellow crews are actively working on general “suppression repair,” which will return fire-affected areas to previous states.

John Truett, fire management officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Friday he’s confident there won’t be any additional growth.

Containment of the Horton Fire northeast of Payson is increasing. Firefighters work on control lines during burning operations on the Horton Fire The Horton Fire northeast of Payson started on Dec. 14, 2024. The Horton Fire northeast of Payson started on Dec. 14, 2024. The Horton Fire northeast of Payson started on Dec. 14, 2024. Horton Fire is burning Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves national forest land.

“They’ve got a very good containment on it,” he said. “That fire is basically going to sit in place now. They’re going to kind of watch it for a couple of more days.”

Communities near Horton Fire finding relief with new status

With the additional progress, all communities along the State Route 260 corridor were downgraded to the READY status of the state’s emergency alert system as of Saturday morning.

Earlier this week, several communities near the Horton Fire were taken out of SET status, which means residents should be aware of significant danger and prepare for potential evacuations.

A community meeting was held at 6 p.m. Friday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 546 W. Ashby Apple Drive in Payson. A recording of the meeting is available on the Tonto National Forest Facebook page.

When did the Horton Fire start?

The Horton Fire is classified as human-caused, but the exact source remains under investigation.

It started Dec. 14 in the area of Promontory Point in Tonto National Forest and spread into Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest land.

The initial activity was within steep and rugged terrain on the Mogollon Rim, making it difficult for firefighters to access.

RELATED STORIES

As of the Saturday morning update, 381 personnel were assigned to the incident, down from the previous day’s total of 486. The dedicated resources were listed as three crews, 22 engines, one helicopter, one bulldozer and two water tenders.

Revised forest emergency closure order still in effect

A revised forest emergency closure order went into effect on Dec. 30 and will stay active until May 30 unless officials rescind it sooner.

In addition to multiple forest roads and trails, the closure covers the following recreation sites:

  • Lower and Upper Tonto Creek Campgrounds
  • Horton Creek Day Use Area
  • Hatchery Trailhead
  • Horton Trailhead
  • See Canyon Trailhead
  • Carr Lake Trailhead
  • Rim Campground
  • Rim Lakes Vista Overlook
  • Mogollon Trailhead
  • Mogollon Campground
  • Woods Canyon Overlook
  • Military Sink Hole Trailhead
  • Two Sixty Trailhead

Officials continue to warn drivers about the possibility of reduced visibility due to smoke in the area of the Horton Fire, especially along SR 260 between mileposts 272 and 268, near Kohls Ranch.

Motorists who encounter smoky conditions should slow down, keep their lights on and drive cautiously, authorities said.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Dec. 19.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The woman accused of killing Baby Skylar and leaving her newborn in a trash can at Phoenix Sky Harb...

David Veenstra

Woman accused of killing ‘Baby Skylar,’ leaving body at Sky Harbor in 2005, released from custody

The woman accused of killing Baby Skylar and leaving her newborn in a trash can at Phoenix Sky Harbor in 2005 was released from custody.

1 hour ago

Pair of Tucson men charged after seizure of over 70 pounds of fentanyl...

Bailey Leasure

Pair of Tucson men charged after seizure of over 70 pounds of fentanyl

Two men were indicted on several charges for the possession and selling 75 pounds of fentanyl pills in Tucson in 2024.

3 hours ago

Containment of the Horton Fire northeast of Payson is increasing....

KTAR.com

Firefighters work has Horton Fire at 75% containment, all communities in less danger

Firefighters saw the fruits of their labor on Saturday result in significantly increased containment on the Horton Fire northeast of Payson.

4 hours ago

central Phoenix man hit and killed by car in crosswalk...

Payne Moses

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in central Phoenix crosswalk

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in central Phoenix on Friday night. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

5 hours ago

Valley residents Michelle Keoghan and Suzanne Theune are the winners of HBO Max’s "Fast Friends."...

Bailey Leasure

Valley residents win HBO Max game show ‘Fast Friends’

Valley residents Michelle Keoghan and Suzanne Theune are the winners of HBO Max’s game show "Fast Friends".

6 hours ago

ASU Prep Academy...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

ASU Prep Academy forced out after Phoenix district cuts lease

The board of the Phoenix Elementary School District voted against renewing ASU Preperatory Academy's lease in downtown Phoenix.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Firefighters work has Horton Fire at 75% containment, all communities in less danger