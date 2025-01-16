Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale leaders urge caution as extended dry season stokes wildfire concerns

Jan 16, 2025, 5:00 PM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Scottsdale leaders are reminding residents and workers to be cautious as wildfire risks remain high in the city during an extended dry season.

The East Valley city’s expansive open areas and preserves combined with a lack of moisture have produced good conditions for blazes, Scottsdale Fire Chief Tom Shannon told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Wednesday.

Shannon added that wildfire season has expanded significantly in recent years, as evidenced by the recent devastating blazes in California and Arizona ones such as the Horton Fire near Payson.

“It’s year-round now and the fuel systems are slightly different, but the invasive species and then the native plants that overgrow in our open spaces are a huge concern,” Shannon said. “So we really have to manage those fuels proactively.”

Wildfire risks: Scottsdale being proactive

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky, who was sworn in Tuesday, has tasked Shannon with reviewing the city’s wildfire prevention strategies in response to the recent fires.

RELATED STORIES

Shannon will review Scottsdale’s current fire prevention procedures, training, community education programs and emergency response protocols.

“We’re going to be very proactive this year,” Shannon said. “It’s not just our contractors, it’s folks doing what we need them to do, which is providing defendable spaces for their homes and just knowing how to do that safely. So we can do that with education as well.”

Even so, Shannon isn’t expecting a similar rash of fires like what the Los Angeles area is experiencing.

Differing topographies and wind patterns don’t lend themselves to the same hazards.

“We always have to be ready for when weather changes and certainly there’s elements of climate that are always a wild card,” Shannon said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Chandler 30th multicultural festival takes place Jan. 18...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler festival to fill public park with vibrant costumes, multicultural music and diverse dances

This year's Chandler Multicultural Festival is set to fill Dr. A.J. Chandler Park with the sounds of diverse music, dances and storytelling on Saturday.

1 minute ago

Country music star Chris Stapleton will perform in Glendale in August during his 2025 All-American ...

KTAR.com

Chris Stapleton making 2-night Glendale stop a part of 2025 tour

Country music star Chris Stapleton will perform back-to-back nights in Glendale in August during his 2025 All-American Road Show Tour.

2 hours ago

Phoenix budget options with potential shortfall...

Payne Moses

Phoenix exploring options with potential budget shortfall in 2025

With potential budget cuts on their way, the city of Phoenix is looking into options to uphold a mandatory balanced budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

2 hours ago

Wrong-way driver Grand Canyon University students killed in crash driver sentenced...

Payne Moses

Wrong-way driver sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing 3 Grand Canyon University students

The wrong-way driver who hit and killed three Grand Canyon University students in October 2022 was sentenced to 22 years in prison, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Friday.

3 hours ago

2026 fiscal year budget Katie Hobbs...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ 2026 fiscal year budget proposal includes ESA program overhaul

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs released her 2026 fiscal year budget proposal on Friday and it contained a school voucher program overhaul that would save the state an estimated $150 million.

4 hours ago

Multifamily developers...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Apartment investors, developers bullish despite higher interest rates than expected

Multifamily developers and investors are bullish on metro Phoenix, despite interest rates staying higher than expected.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Scottsdale leaders urge caution as extended dry season stokes wildfire concerns