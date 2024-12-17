<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PHOENIX – The one-of-a-kind broadcaster known to Valley radio listeners as “Detour Dan” is taking the exit ramp into retirement.

After guiding Phoenix-area commuters to work and back home safely for over three decades, Dan Beach delivered his final traffic report for KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday morning.

“I could have been a lot of different things: a policeman, a fireman, a doctor — even a Pokémon trainer. But instead, I had the incredible honor to be Detour Dan. Best decision I ever made,” he said during his farewell spot.

No matter how bad the roads got, Beach always broke the news to listeners with professionalism and enthusiasm. And listeners could always take heart that the weekend was near when he delivered his signature catchphrase of “Iiiiiiit’s Fridaaaay!”

“No one in the country brought as much passion and flair to the roadways than the legendary Detour Dan,” said Ryan Hatch, senior vice president and market manager for Bonneville Phoenix, which operates KTAR News and 98.7 Arizona’s Sports. “For over three decades, he was simply the best, with his traffic reports helping the KTAR audience get to where they are going safely and on time.”

Detour Dan is the second KTAR News legend to bid farewell to the airwaves this month. Jim Cross, a member of the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame, retired on Dec. 6 after 25 years at the station and more than 40 years in radio.

Detour Dan started covering traffic from above

Beach started providing traffic reports for KTAR News by plane in 1989 before technology made it possible for him to monitor Phoenix-area roadways from the studio or his home.

In addition to traffic, he covered wildfires, storms and other newsworthy events from his perch in the sky. He remembers the 30 minutes of live coverage for Barry Goldwater’s funeral procession in 1998 as the most powerful moment of his career.

During Tuesday’s signoff, Beach sent out special thanks to his wife of 40 years and their children and grandchildren.

“Thank you for all of the balance you all give to me to keep my feet firmly on the ground,” he said. “Know that I love all of you deeply.”

He also had a final safety message for his listeners.

“This day eventually comes for all of us. And today, it’s my turn,” he said. “Just remember, no matter where you’re headed, no matter who you’re with, make sure everybody gets that seat belt buckled, because as of now, I’m retired. Thank you.”

