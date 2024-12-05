Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Former colleagues, Arizona politicians celebrate career of retiring KTAR News journalist Jim Cross

Dec 5, 2024, 7:00 PM

YouTube video
Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Friday is the final day in the career of KTAR News’ Jim Cross and some of the legendary journalist’s most influential figures made sure to send him out on a high — and hilarious — note.

Cross, retiring after 25 years at the station and more than 40 years in radio, joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos on Thursday for a special, surprise send off.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, former Phoenix TV journalist Mike Watkiss and fellow KTAR legend Pat McMahon also joined the show to share kind words about Cross ahead of his departure.

Special goodbyes for Jim Cross

Hobbs joined first, complimenting Cross’ commitment to covering wildfires, the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame journalist’s most notorious beat.

RELATED STORIES

Cross reported from many of the largest blazes in state history, among them the Wallow Fire in 2011, the Rodeo-Chediski Fire in 2002 and the Bush Fire in 2020.

“Your work covering Arizona’s wildfires has been indescribably important,” Hobbs said in a recorded message. “Thank you for keeping us informed, even when you gave us elected officials a tough time. Our commutes won’t be the same without you.”

Hobbs didn’t let Cross, who spent most of his time since coming to KTAR in July 1999 working mornings, off that easy.

“You started at KTAR three years before the Loop 101 was done,” Hobbs joked.

Gallego joined next and teased the possibility of a Jim Cross Day in the city in the near future.

“In two-and-a-half decades, a lot has changed in Phoenix and in Arizona but we’ve had one constant presence and dedication in covering the news,” Gallego said.

Watkiss, who joined Channel 3 in 1996, and McMahon were equally complimentary of Cross. McMahon, who is about 20 years senior of Cross, joked about taking his job.

“I’ve got one question for Jim – is the position still open?” McMahon teased.

What’s next for Jim Cross?

Cross said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren, who are 12 and 9 years old.

Outspoken co-host Larry Gaydos had a final message for his longtime coworker.

“You’re the best of all time, we’re going to miss you and happy retirement, cowboy,” Gaydos said.

