ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs launches high-speed internet initiative ConnectAllAZ

Dec 5, 2024, 5:55 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs recently launched a new initiative she hopes will bring high-speed internet to everyone in the state.

The initiative, called ConnectAllAZ, will unify different Arizona broadband projects.

Sweeping all the separate statewide efforts to expand internet connectivity will help Arizonans find resources they need, according to a Thursday news release from the governor’s office.

“All Arizonans, no matter where they live, should have the tools they need to thrive,” Hobbs said. “Through ConnectAllAZ, we are bringing affordable, reliable broadband to every community in our state.”

The initiative’s website features a tool called the Arizona State Broadband Map, which serves as a visual tool that shows users which parts of Arizona need internet access the most.

Hobbs hopes this tool will help state, local and federal initiates to expand internet access by identifying areas in need.

Sandra Watson, the president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, said the announcement represents an exciting milestone.

“We are grateful to governor Hobbs for her leadership on ConnectAllAZ, which will increase economic opportunity for Arizonans, especially in rural and Tribal communities,” Watson said in the release.

