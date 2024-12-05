Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers taking over Famous 66 space in Gilbert

Dec 5, 2024, 7:37 AM

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is replacing the the Famous 66 American Tavern in Gilbert....

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is replacing the the Famous 66 American Tavern in Gilbert. (Photos via FleurComGroup)

(Photos via FleurComGroup)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Scottsdale-based restaurant group Square One Concepts announced Wednesday it will convert the Famous 66 American Tavern in Gilbert into the newest Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers.

“We heard our fans, and they want more of what Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers delivers every day of the week: great food, cold beers and the ability to catch their favorite game and other sporting events in friendly, comfortable surroundings,” S. Barrett Rinzler, Square One Concepts founder and CEO, said in a press release.

“We are known for pleasing both families and sports fans on any given day and are delighted to bring Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to Gilbert Town Square and the greater neighborhood.”

The announcement didn’t specify an opening date for the sports bar and restaurant on Gilbert Road south of Warner Road, across the street from the Gilbert Civic Center.

The Gilbert Town Square location will be the fast-growing chain’s 18th in Arizona and 19th overall. The first out-of-state Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers opened in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in October.

The brand debuted in Scottsdale in 2011 and opened its 17th Arizona location in Surprise earlier this year.

How new Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will be distinctive

The new Gilbert Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will offer the same food and beverages implied by the name, as well as other features familiar to the chain’s patrons, including regular deals and weekday happy hours.

However, it will stand apart by bringing along elements from Famous 66.

“We’re building on the good times we’ve already established here and wrapping it with our popular Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers experience, just in time for the new year,” Rinzler said.

For one of the holdover features, Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will maintain its predecessor’s Shake & Bake counter, where patrons can order custom ice cream shakes and ice cream cookie sandwiches.

Additionally, the site will continue the Famous 66 tradition of hosting car shows on the first Tuesday of every month. The next show is set for Jan. 7.

“I’m a huge car fan and collector myself,” Rinzler said. “One of the most gratifying aspects of being in this neighborhood has been the car enthusiasts who gather at this site every month.”

