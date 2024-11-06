PHOENIX — Two Maricopa County Board of Supervisors races remain too close to call, while the three other contests are blowouts.

Four of the five supervisor seats have been filled by Republicans for years.

However, Democrats are pushing to flip two of the seats during the 2024 election, which would give them control of the powerful governing body for Arizona’s most populous county.

In District 3, Democrat Daniel Valenzuela held a narrow a 50.2%-49.8% lead over Republican Kate Brophy McGee as of Wednesday evening, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department results page. Republican Bill Gates didn’t seek reelection to the seat.

Meanwhile, Mark Stewart was holding a slim lead in the District 1 race after ousting incumbent Supervisor Jack Sellers in the Republican primary in July. Stewart led Joel Navarro 51%-49% even though Sellers endorsed the Democrat.

Navarro had been leading when the first batch of results came out an hour after the polls closed on Tuesday night, but Stewart edged ahead after Election Day in-person voting totals were released.

How are the other Maricopa County Board of Supervisors races going?

The two incumbents who made it to the general election were well on their way to reelection: Thomas Galvin, a Republican, and Steve Gallardo, the board’s only current Democrat.

Galvin held a 57.9%-42.1% lead over challenger Julie Cieniawski in District 2, and Gallardo was leading Ann Niemann 64.9%-35.1% in District 5.

Galvin declared victory Wednesday afternoon on social media.

I’ve been proud to be the first Latino Republican elected to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. I’m also proud of our accomplishments so far. My priorities are safety & prosperity. I will continue to advocate for lower taxes and increased resources for law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/XmnkbWl6fC — Thomas Galvin: Maricopa County Supervisor (@ThomasGalvin) November 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, who didn’t seek reelection to Congress, is running away with the race to succeed Supervisor Clint Hickman, who didn’t seek reelection in District 4. Lesko was leading Democrat David Sandoval 59.6%-40.4% and declared victory Wednesday morning.

We did it, District 4! What a night. I can't wait to start serving the great people of the west valley in this new role in January! pic.twitter.com/ih1lIbeOf6 — Debbie Lesko (@DebbieLesko) November 6, 2024

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is tasked with approving the budget, appointing a county manager, overseeing election operations and other major duties.

Since 2020, the board has been in the spotlight due to unfounded election conspiracies and some members even received death threats.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Nov. 5, 2024.

