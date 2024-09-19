PHOENIX – Outgoing Republican Maricopa County Supervisor Jack Sellers said Wednesday he endorses Democrat Joel Navarro in the race to succeed him.

Sellers is supporting Navarro over Republican Mark Stewart for the southeast Valley-based District 1 seat.

“Though we might disagree on some issues, I am endorsing Joel because he has a record of serving the interests of all people — regardless of party,” Sellers, the current chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said in a press release.

Stewart, a member of the Chandler City Council since 2017, handily defeated Sellers in the July GOP primary.

Today @jacksellers endorsed my campaign for his seat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. I am humbled by his support. To Jack’s supporters & anyone else troubled by the attacks on our democracy, there is a place for you in my campaign #CountryOverParty pic.twitter.com/6VVyBrSVlg — Joel Navarro for Maricopa County Supervisor (@JoelNavarroSupe) September 18, 2024

Sellers’ endorsement is welcome news for Navarro in the Republican-leaning district, which includes Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Ahwatukee, Tempe and Mesa.

“I am honored by the endorsement of Jack Sellers, a friend and mentor with a long record of finding solutions and achieving results for District 1 residents and business owners,” Navarro said in the release.

Why Jack Sellers endorses Democrat Joel Navarro

Sellers, a former Chandler councilman, was appointed to his seat in 2019 and was elected to full term the next year. He cited Navarro’s views on election integrity in Maricopa County in his endorsement.

“I am proud of our work to oversee and support the administration of safe, secure and accurate elections,” Sellers said. “Moving forward, we need public officials who are willing to stand up against lies and misinformation in defense of Maricopa County voters. Joel Navarro is one of those leaders.”

Navarro is a longtime Phoenix Fire Department firefighter and paramedic who served four terms on the Tempe City Council.

“To Jack’s supporters, and anyone else troubled by the attacks on democratic norms by political extremists, there is a place for you in my campaign for a safer, healthier and prosperous Maricopa County,” he said.

Changes coming to Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

The five-member board that governs Maricopa County will have at least three new members next year, with Sellers losing his race and Supervisors Clint Hickman and Bill Gates choosing not to seek reelection.

In addition, incumbents Steve Gallardo, the board’s only current Democrat, and Republican Thomas Galvin face challengers in the Nov. 5 general election.

Gallardo is being challenged by Republican Ann Niemann in District 5, while Democrat Julie Cieniawski is taking on Galvin in District 2.

Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, who didn’t seek reelection to her congressional seat, is running against Democrat David Sandoval for Hickman’s District 4 seat.

And in District 3, Republican Kate Brophy McGee and Democrat Daniel Valenzuela are dueling for Gates’ office.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.