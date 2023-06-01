Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates not seeking reelection in 2024

Jun 1, 2023, 1:00 PM

Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, shown speaking to reporters on Nov. 10, 2022, in Phoenix, Ar...

Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, shown speaking to reporters on Nov. 10, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona, announced on June 1, 2023, that we won't seek reelection in 2024.(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates announced Thursday that he won’t seek reelection to a third term in 2024.

The District 3 Republican, who served on the Phoenix City Council before being elected to the board of the state’s largest county in 2016, said he plans “to pursue other interests and opportunities.”

“As this chapter comes to an end, I rest well knowing that I led with integrity, compassion and dignity,” he said in a statement.

“Regardless of personal partisan preferences or external pressure, I remained focused on making our region the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Gates recently told The Washington Post he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after being subjected to harassment and threats over the county’s elections.

RELATED STORIES

The board of supervisors, which has four Republicans and one Democrat, is responsible for overseeing the county’s Election Day operations. When tabulation machines had trouble reading ballots at multiple voting centers last year, Gates, then the board’s chairman, was often in front of cameras explaining the situation.

The problems were traced to incorrect printer settings, and Gates and other county officials said all submitted ballots were accurately counted.

However, people who already were distrustful of the county’s election system latched onto the issues as a sign of malfeasance.

At the advice of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Gates moved from his home to an undisclosed location because of safety concerns in the days around the Nov. 8 election.

“Threats of violence should never be normalized, of course, and I am, in particular, more concerned with our elections workers who have been dealing with this, not only here in Maricopa County but, really, nationwide for the past two years,” Gates told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News at the time.

Much of the abuse targeted at Gates and other elections officials can be traced Donald Trump’s loss in 2020 and the barrage of unsubstantiated claims of election fraud by him and his followers that followed.

Maricopa County has come out on top in every lawsuit challenging the 2020 and 2022 election results, although Republican Kari Lake is still appealing in her effort to overturn her loss to Katie Hobbs in the 2022 governor’s race.

Gates’ current term runs through one more election.

“My will to fight for the truth remains unhindered, and I look forward to Maricopa County running the 2024 election,” Gates said Thursday.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(KTAR News Photo/Shira Tanzer)...

Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Zone cleanup continues, Phoenix ups homelessness funding

KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup podcast this week covered the latest round of the Zone cleanup and other homelessness items.

13 hours ago

Booking photo of Ma’Kiah Coleman and image of a Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport security...

KTAR.com

Woman who allegedly assaulted Phoenix airport security over apple juice indicted

A Glendale woman who reportedly assaulted Phoenix airport security agents who stopped her from taking apple juice through a checkpoint was indicted on federal charges.

13 hours ago

Photos of the historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix, Arizona, and a person suspected of breaking in and...

Kevin Stone

Intruder breaks into historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix, causes $90,000 in damage

Authorities are searching for an intruder who broke into the historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix recently and caused $90,000 in damage.

13 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@MesaFireDept)...

KTAR.com

Mulch fire contained, but haze, odor wafts across Valley skies

The haze and burning odor that blanketed parts of the Phoenix area Thursday is the remnant of an East Valley mulch fire, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Illegal fireworks may have been cause of Glendale house fire

Illegal fireworks may be to blame for a house fire in Glendale early Thursday that injured a firefighter and displaced a family.

13 hours ago

A Paradise Valley, Arizona, estate known as Casa Oso Negro, which was originally listed for $20 mil...

Kevin Stone

Luxurious Paradise Valley estate originally listed for $20M will be sold at auction

An exquisite Paradise Valley estate that was originally listed for $20 million will be sold at auction this month.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates not seeking reelection in 2024