PHOENIX — Halloween is in the rear-view mirror, but freeway construction zones could cause nightmares for Valley drivers this weekend.

Full closures are scheduled for parts of US 60, Interstate 17 and Loop 202, while several other roadways have lane restrictions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for Nov. 1-4. (All times below are subject to change.)

🚧 US 60 WB closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and I-10 in Tempe

🚧 US 60 EB closed between I-10 and Mill Ave in Tempe

🚧 I-17 SB closed between Peoria and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/eSUtQI8Ml0 pic.twitter.com/1u4rQjPjWd — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 1, 2024

Both directions on a stretch of US 60 (aka the Superstition Freeway) in Tempe will be closed for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, but not at the same time.

🚧 US 60 CLOSURE 🚧 WB US 60 will close between Loop 101 and I-10 from 10 p.m. Fri., Nov. 1, to 7 p.m. Sat., Nov. 2, for sign work. Then, EB US 60 will close between I-10 and Mill Ave. from 10 p.m. Sat., Nov. 2, to 4 a.m. Mon., Nov. 4, for bridge and sign work. pic.twitter.com/lA5m63GWO4 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 29, 2024

Westbound US 60 and the associated on-ramps will be off-limits from the Loop 101 Price Freeway to I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday for sign work.

The closure will shift to eastbound US 60 from I-10 to Mill Avenue from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday for sign and bridge work.

While westbound US 60 is closed, drivers heading to Phoenix can detour on the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway to the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to access I-10. Travelers staying in the East Valley or heading south out of the Valley can take Loop 101 south to the westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway to connect with I-10 in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area.

And during the eastbound closure, I-10 traffic can take northbound State Route 143 to the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to southbound Loop 101 to access US 60.

Where are the Loop 202 and I-17 construction zones?

Meanwhile, staggered closures are scheduled for the Red Mountain Freeway section of Loop 202 for pavement sealing work.

The eastbound lanes will be off-limits from the I-10/SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange in Phoenix to Priest Drive in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday, and the same stretch will be closed in the opposite direction from 9 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Further south, the eastbound Santan Freeway section of Loop 202 will be closed from the Loop 101 Price Freeway to Alma School Road in Chandler from midnight Saturday to noon Sunday for a widening project.

Back in Phoenix, southbound I-17 will be closed from Peoria Avenue to Dunlap Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on a light rail bridge over the freeway.

Other construction zones to watch

In addition to the freeway closures, the following construction zones could delay traffic over the weekend:

Westbound I-10 will be restricted to two lanes from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in the Chandler to Elliot Road in Tempe from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday for pavement marking.

Southbound I-17 in north Phoenix will be down to one lane for pavement improvements from SR 74/Carefree Highway to Loop 303 during the following times: 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday and 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The left two lanes of westbound I-10 in the West Valley will be closed from Fairway Drive to Dysart Road from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for maintenance.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.