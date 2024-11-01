Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Closures scheduled for parts of US 60, I-17 and Loop 202 this weekend

Nov 1, 2024, 11:21 AM

Construction zones on metro Phoenix freeways...

Closures are scheduled for parts of US 60, I-17 and Loop 202 in metro Phoenix this weekend. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Halloween is in the rear-view mirror, but freeway construction zones could cause nightmares for Valley drivers this weekend.

Full closures are scheduled for parts of US 60, Interstate 17 and Loop 202, while several other roadways have lane restrictions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for Nov. 1-4. (All times below are subject to change.)

Both directions on a stretch of US 60 (aka the Superstition Freeway) in Tempe will be closed for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, but not at the same time.

Westbound US 60 and the associated on-ramps will be off-limits from the Loop 101 Price Freeway to I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday for sign work.

RELATED STORIES

The closure will shift to eastbound US 60 from I-10 to Mill Avenue from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday for sign and bridge work.

While westbound US 60 is closed, drivers heading to Phoenix can detour on the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway to the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to access I-10. Travelers staying in the East Valley or heading south out of the Valley can take Loop 101 south to the westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway to connect with I-10 in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area.

And during the eastbound closure, I-10 traffic can take northbound State Route 143 to the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to southbound Loop 101 to access US 60.

Where are the Loop 202 and I-17 construction zones?

Meanwhile, staggered closures are scheduled for the Red Mountain Freeway section of Loop 202 for pavement sealing work.

The eastbound lanes will be off-limits from the I-10/SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange in Phoenix to Priest Drive in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday, and the same stretch will be closed in the opposite direction from 9 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Further south, the eastbound Santan Freeway section of Loop 202 will be closed from the Loop 101 Price Freeway to Alma School Road in Chandler from midnight Saturday to noon Sunday for a widening project.

Back in Phoenix, southbound I-17 will be closed from Peoria Avenue to Dunlap Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on a light rail bridge over the freeway.

Other construction zones to watch

In addition to the freeway closures, the following construction zones could delay traffic over the weekend:

  • Westbound I-10 will be restricted to two lanes from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in the Chandler to Elliot Road in Tempe from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday for pavement marking.
  • Southbound I-17 in north Phoenix will be down to one lane for pavement improvements from SR 74/Carefree Highway to Loop 303 during the following times: 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday and 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.
  • The left two lanes of westbound I-10 in the West Valley will be closed from Fairway Drive to Dysart Road from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for maintenance.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The city of Peoria started piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park in a cost-cutting effort that sa...

David Veenstra

Peoria saves money by piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park

The city of Peoria started piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park in a cost-cutting effort that saves the city more than $150,000 each year.

4 hours ago

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally at Tuc...

David Veenstra

Tim Walz keeps focus on economy, women’s rights at rallies in Flagstaff, Tucson

Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, appeared at two rallies in Arizona on Saturday, three days before Election Day on Nov. 5.

5 hours ago

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a vice presidential debat...

David Veenstra

JD Vance attacks Kamala Harris for border, economic inaction at rally in Scottsdale

JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, appeared at a rally in Arizona on Saturday afternoon, three days before Election Day.

8 hours ago

Town of Gilbert water tower lit up at night...

Payne Moses

Study found no Arizona cities ranked among top 25 safest in America

No major Arizona city cracked the top 25 in a recent study on the safest places to live in the United States.

11 hours ago

A rendering of the future Sky Harbor Logistics building....

Roxanne De La Rosa

Real estate giant to demolish Tempe office, double land use with industrial campus

Private real estate developer Lincoln Property Co. acquired a more than 16-acre Tempe industrial property that sits minutes away from the Sky Harbor International Airport, according to a press release.

13 hours ago

Microtransit service in Phoenix gets $12.9M grant...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix gets $12.9M federal grant to launch on-demand microtransit service

A microtransit service in Phoenix designed to cut down on congestion within specific city zones is set to launch thanks to an influx of federal funds.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Closures scheduled for parts of US 60, I-17 and Loop 202 this weekend