Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Loop 202 Santan Freeway improvement project in East Valley to last over 2 years

Aug 7, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: 6:49 am

Vehicles travel on a stretch of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway that will be widened as part of a major...

Construction on a 2½-year Loop 202 Santan Freeway improvement project starts in August 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — East Valley drivers are in for an extended period of closures and delays on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway, but it’s for a good reason.

A $200 million freeway widening project starts this weekend and is expected to take 2½ years to complete, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

The improvements will span an 8-mile stretch of the Loop 202 between the Loop 101 Price Freeway in Chandler and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert.

RELATED STORIES

Two lanes in each direction will be added between Loop 101 and Gilbert Road, and one lane will be added each way between Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive.

Additionally, bridges will be widened and interchanges reconstructed over the length of the project. On- and off-ramps will be closed for about two months at a time so they can be rebuilt to fit the wider freeway, ADOT said.

When is first closure for Loop 202 Santan Freeway improvement project?

The first related closure is scheduled for 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday over the 3 miles of eastbound Loop 202 from Loop 101 to Arizona Avenue.

The first step of construction is removing the top layer of asphalt pavement. The concrete layer underneath will be smoothed later through diamond grinding.

The ADOT project is funded in part through Proposition 400, the half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona Secretary of State on judge’s ruling to strike down sections of state’s election manual

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes joined Arizona’s Morning News to discuss a state judge’s ruling that struck down a large part of his election procedure manual.

39 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Reaction to judge ruling to strike down large part of Arizona election procedure manual

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes joined Arizona’s Morning News to discuss a state judge’s ruling that struck down a large part of his election procedure manual. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

49 minutes ago

File photo shows the exterior of the Albertsons at Scottsdale and Thomas roads in Scottsdale, where...

KTAR.com

2 men hospitalized after shooting at Scottsdale grocery store

Two men were wounded in a shooting at a Scottsdale grocery store on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Mugshot of Loraine Pellegrino, the first person convicted in the Arizona fake elector case....

Associated Press

Republican activist is 1st person convicted in Arizona fake elector case

Republican activist Loraine Pellegrino became the first person to be convicted in the Arizona fake elector case.

3 hours ago

Tuesday night's storms toppled trees in Scottsdale...

Serena O'Sullivan

Valley drivers can expect wet roadways in aftermath of monsoon storms

Fast-moving gusts of wind, lightning, thunder and rain came after Tuesday night's storms, which hit the metro Phoenix area.

3 hours ago

AHS snake avoidance training course...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Human Society offers snake avoidance training for dogs

Rattlesnakes love to slither out of their hiding places to soak up the Arizona sun. A new AHS snake avoidance training course can help dogs.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Loop 202 Santan Freeway improvement project in East Valley to last over 2 years