Phoenix Children’s walks away from giant health insurance contract

Nov 1, 2024, 3:00 PM

Phoenix Children's...

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. (David Schacher Photography LLC)

(David Schacher Photography LLC)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY ANGELA GONZALES/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Phoenix Children’s, one of the nation’s largest pediatric health systems, turned down an $80 million offer from one of Arizona’s largest health insurers in a heated contract dispute.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield Arizona, or AZ Blue, had been negotiating with Phoenix Children’s since January on a contract to provide health insurance coverage to patients at the pediatric health system across Arizona by an Oct. 30 deadline.

The contract expired and a new agreement is unlikely, according to a statement sent to the Business Journal on Oct. 31 from Phoenix Children’s, which said the health system turned down the insurer’s offer of $80 million.

In it’s response, Blue Cross Blue Shield officials were direct: “We’re baffled. Phoenix Children’s just turned down an $80 million raise.”

However, Phoenix Children’s said that offer is closer to $43 million when accounting for several factors, including wrongful denials.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

