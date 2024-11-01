Close
Cold front expected to bring rain to Valley this weekend, but not a downpour

Nov 1, 2024, 9:17 AM

The forecast calls for possible rain in the Valley on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

PHOENIX — The Valley could see rain this weekend, but if you’re hoping for widespread showers you’ll probably be disappointed.

“A cold front is going to move through the region on Sunday, bring some isolated-to-scattered showers, maybe a few rumbles of thunder, as well,” Katherine Berislavich of the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning.

How much will it rain in metro Phoenix this weekend?

The latest hourly NWS forecast showed Sunday’s precipitation potential in Phoenix at around 45% from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Berislavich expects the totals to be similar to the Phoenix area’s last rainfall event about two weeks ago, when scattered showers dampened roadways for a few hours the morning of Oct. 18.

Only a trace amount (under 0.01 inches) was reported that day at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the NWS uses for the city’s official readings. Aug. 22 is officially the last time it rained in Phoenix.

“Hopefully, we’ll get a little bit more rainfall, but it is only looking like the Phoenix metro is going to see anywhere from zero to a tenth of an inch,” Berislavich said.

Higher elevations to the north and east will likely get a bit more precipitation.

“The foothills … they could see up to two-tenths, and then the higher terrain areas are going to see upwards of half an inch,” Berislavich said.

What does the local forecast say about weekend temperatures?

Meanwhile, high temperatures are expected to be in the normal range at around 80 degrees on Friday and Saturday, with cloudy skies and lows in the 50s.

“Then on Sunday, since that cold front’s going to be moving through, we’re going to drop back well below normal with temperatures in the low to mid 70s,” Berislavich said.

The NWS seven-day forecast shows highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s at least through Thursday.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

