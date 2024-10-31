Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Donald Trump interviewed by Tucker Carlson at event in Glendale with 5 days until election

Oct 31, 2024, 11:46 PM | Updated: Nov 1, 2024, 6:03 am

YouTube video
Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Former President Donald Trump spoke on multiple topics in an interview with Tucker Carlson during an event in Glendale on Thursday.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, took the stage with the former Fox News personality in Carlson on the final night of the “Tucker Carlson Live Tour,” which spanned across 15 cities throughout September.

It was a chance for the former president to reflect on his presidency and what he’d do if he were to get elected and step into office on Jan. 20.

“We had the greatest economy in the history of our country,” Trump said of his presidency. “We rebuilt the entire U.S. military; we defeated ISIS and we had no wars. … We had an unbelievably successful administration.”

Tucker Carlson interviews Republican nominee Donald Trump at an event in Phoenix on Oct. 31, 2024. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas) Tucker Carlson speaks at an event in Phoenix on Oct. 31, 2024. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas) Robert F. Kennedy speaks at an event in Phoenix on Oct. 31, 2024. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas) Charlie Kirk speaks at an event in Phoenix on Oct. 31, 2024. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas)

Throughout the 90-minute-plus interview, Trump talked on his candidacy and how unique it was given multiple assassination attempts and court cases.

“Think of it… I’m leading by a lot. I’m leading in every single swing state,” Trump said. “I’ve spent millions of dollars on legal fees, half of my time is taken up by this. They can campaign, half of my time is taken up.

“… that I’m even leading at all, that I’m even living is almost hard to believe.”

It was also a chance for Trump to criticize the Biden Administration as well as Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, repeatedly visiting decisions that led to issues many Americans disagree with, such as issues at the border and the economy.

“You’re tired of being the stupid country, we’ve become a stupid country. We’re run by stupid people,” Trump said to the crowd at Desert Diamond Arena.

Nonetheless, Trump praised his supporters who’ve been along for the ride over the past nine years, saying MAGA is “the greatest political moment in history.”

“I’ve been doing this together for nine years, and you’ve been with me,” Trump said. “This is the greatest political movement by far. It’s MAGA. It’s called ‘Make America Great Again.'”

The event, in which its proceeds will be donated to hurricane relief efforts, was the third trip for Trump in October. He rallied supporters on Oct. 13 in Prescott Valley and held a rally at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena on Oct. 24.

Guest speakers, such as Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., took the stage leading up to Carlson’s interview with the former president.

With five days until the Nov. 5 general election, all speakers urged Arizonans to get to the polls and vote. Trump believes, while citing his concerns with what he believes could be cheating, that it will be “one of the greatest victories of all time” if elected.

“If we can keep that cheating down … we’re going to have a tremendous victory,” Trump said. “I think it’ll go down as one of the greatest victories of all time.”

Vice presidential nominees JD Vance and Tim Walz will campaign in Arizona on Saturday, likely their final visits of the campaign cycle.

Vance, the Republican nominee, will hold a rally in Scottsdale where he’s slated to speak at 1:30 p.m. at Dillon Precision, near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Greenway Hayden Loop.

Anyone interested in attending the event can register online.

Walz, the Democratic nominee, will be campaigning in both Flagstaff and Tucson, in which the times for both events have yet to be released.

These rallies will take place three days before election day, as Arizona is expected to be one of several swing states that will determine the presidency.

