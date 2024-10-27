PHOENIX — Arizona voters are being asked to weigh in on a whopping 13 statewide ballot measures in the 2024 general election.

Two of the proposals qualified for the ballot through the signature collection process: Proposition 140, which seeks to overhaul the state’s primary election system, and the Prop 139 abortion rights measure.

The other 11 items were referred to voters by the Republican-led state Legislature. In some cases, as with the Prop 314 border security measure, GOP lawmakers used their referendum powers to keep alive legislation that Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs wouldn’t approve.

As a result, Arizona voters have to deal with ballots that are longer than they typically see. For example, in Maricopa County, which also has a lengthy judicial retention section, the ballot covers both sides of two sheets, meaning there are four full pages to fill out.

To help with the process, here’s an item-by-item voting guide on the 2024 Arizona ballot measures:

Prop 133 on the state primary election system

How it reached the ballot: Legislative referendum

If it passes: It would require partisan primary elections for the selection of general election candidates, essentially maintaining the current system.

Would it amend the state constitution? Yes

Note: If Props 133 and 140 are both approved by a majority of voters, only the one with the most yes votes will go into effect.

Prop 134 on the state ballot initiative system

How it reached the ballot: Legislative referendum

If it passes: It would create a sort of Electoral College for statewide voter initiatives that would make it harder for the to reach the ballot. A certain percentage of voters from each legislative district would have to sign petitions to get an initiative on the ballot.

Would it amend the state constitution? Yes

Prop 135 on the governor’s emergency powers

How it reached the ballot: Legislative referendum

If it passes: It would automatically terminate a governor’s state of emergency powers after 30 days unless the Legislature extends it, except in when the emergency is related to war, fire or flood.

Would it amend the state constitution? Yes

Prop 136 on voter initiative challenges

How it reached the ballot: Legislative referendum

If it passes: Lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of voter initiatives could be filed at least 100 days before the election. Currently, such challenges typically can only be brought after a ballot measure has been approved.

Would it amend the state constitution? Yes

Prop 137 on judicial retention

How it reached the ballot: Legislative referendum

If it passes: It would eliminate the state’s judicial retention elections, taking the power to remove judges and justices away from Arizona voters. Other removal methods would be put into effect. In addition, it would be retroactive to invalidate the judicial retention results from the current election.

Would it amend the state constitution? Yes

Prop 138 on minimum wage for tipped employees

How it reached the ballot: Legislative referendum

If it passes: It would allow restaurants to pay tipped workers 25% below the minimum wage as long as the wages plus tips add up to at least $2 more than minimum wage. It would reduce the amount restaurants have to pay tipped workers compared to the current minimum wage requirements.

Would it amend the state constitution? Yes

Prop 139 on abortion rights

How it reached the ballot: Voter initiative

If it passes: It would remove the current 15-week abortion ban and create a fundamental right to the procedure until fetal viability, generally accepted as 23-24 weeks, with later exceptions for the life or health of the mother.

Would it amend the state constitution? Yes

Prop 140 on the state primary election system

How it reached the ballot: Voter initiative

If it passes: It would create open primaries where all candidates for an office, regardless of political affiliation, square off in a single contest to determine the general election candidates. It also would reduce the signature threshold for independent candidates to qualify for a ballot and make it easier for unaffiliated voters to participate in primaries.

Would it amend the state constitution? Yes

Note: If Props 133 and 140 are both approved by a majority of voters, only the one with the most yes votes will go into effect.

Prop 311 on a first responder death benefit

How it reached the ballot: Legislative referendum

If it passes: The families of first responders killed in the line of duty would receive a $250,000 benefit from a state fund that would be created with a $20 penalty for every criminal conviction.

Would it amend the state constitution? No

Prop 312 on property tax refunds

How it reached the ballot: Legislative referendum

If it passes: Property owners could apply for a property tax refund from a governing authority that fails to enforce public nuisance laws. The measure was designed to address situations like the infamous Zone homeless encampment in Phoenix.

Would it amend the state constitution? No

Prop 313 on child sex trafficking sentencing

How it reached the ballot: Legislative referendum

If it passes: Anyone convicted of a class 2 felony for child sex trafficking would be sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole. The current child sex trafficking penalty ranges from seven years to life, depending on certain factors.

Would it amend the state constitution? No

Prop 314 on border security

How it reached the ballot: Legislative referendum

If it passes: It would enact the following regulations related to immigration and border security.

Make it a state crime to cross the border outside a port of entry. (Note: This provision is dependent upon whether the courts allow a similar law in Texas to go into effect.)

Allow Arizona state judges deport a person convicted of illegal border entry who refuses to leave the country.

Increase penalties for the sale of fentanyl that results in a death.

Require welfare programs to verify immigration status.

Crack down on employment status verification.

Prop 315 on state agency rulemaking

How it reached the ballot: Legislative referendum

Would it amend the state constitution? No

If it passes: It would require any state agency rule that is projected to increase regulatory costs by more than $100,000 within five years to get legislative approval before it can go into effect.

