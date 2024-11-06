Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Incumbent David Schweikert leads Amish Shah in Arizona CD1 race

Nov 6, 2024, 9:20 PM | Updated: 9:31 pm

David Schweikert and Amish Shah...

David Schweikert, left, and Amish Shah are running to represent CD1. (Getty Images Photo, left, Amish Shah Photo, right)

(Getty Images Photo, left, Amish Shah Photo, right)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert held a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Amish Shah in the race for Arizona Congressional District 1 as of Wednesday evening.

Shah had a 1-percentage point lead in the first batch of results released just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. But Schweikert picked up ground as more results were reported and led 51.4%-48.6% with about 352,500 votes tallied, per the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office results page.

District 1 covers large parts of north Phoenix, Scottsdale and other northeast Valley suburbs.

RELATED STORIES

Who are David Schweikert and Amish Shah?

Schweikert has been a congressman since 2011. He won in 2022 despite numerous campaign finance allegations that led to fines for him and his election committee.

His campaign committee was hit with a $125,000 fine by the Federal Elections Commission that year for misreporting spending and diverting some campaign funds for personal use.

Shah, who works at Mayo Clinic, served three terms as a member of the Arizona House of Representatives. Shah defeated several Democrats in the July 30 primary.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Nov. 5, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix's Kate Gallego is among the Valley mayors up for reelection in the 2024 election....

KTAR.com

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego cruises to reelection; 2 other Valley incumbents in trouble

Kate Gallego is cruising to reelection as Phoenix’s mayor, but two incumbent Valley mayors were in danger of losing their races.

12 minutes ago

David Schweikert and Amish Shah...

KTAR.com

Incumbent David Schweikert leads Amish Shah in Arizona CD1 race

Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert held a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Amish Shah in the race for Arizona Congressional District 1 as of Wednesday evening.

12 minutes ago

Maricopa County Sheriff...

KTAR.com

Jerry Sheridan defeats Tyler Kamp to become next Maricopa County Sheriff

Republican Jerry Sheridan has defeated Democrat Tyler Kamp in the race to become the next Maricopa County Sheriff.

2 hours ago

Kamala Harris Donald Trump...

KTAR.com

Donald Trump closing in on victory over Kamala Harris in race for president in Arizona

Republican Donald Trump was closing in on a victory over Kamala Harris in the race for Arizona's 11 presidential electors on Wednesday night.

2 hours ago

Arizona congressional races...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s 9 congressional seats are up for grabs; who is winning each race?

Two Arizona congressional races remained highly competitive as of Wednesday night, while the state's seven other U.S. House contests were pretty much settled.

2 hours ago

The five Maricopa County Board of Supervisors seats were up for grabs during the 2024 election....

KTAR.com

2 Maricopa County supervisor races remain tight, other 3 are blowouts

Two Maricopa County Board of Supervisors races remain too close to call, while the three other contests are blowouts.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Leading the Way in HVAC and Plumbing Services in Arizona

Tempe, AZ – Since its inception in 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has been a cornerstone in the HVAC and plumbing industry in Phoenix and the surrounding Valley.

...

Bright Wealth Management

Here’s how to save money on retirement planning

PHOENIX -- With inflation still going on, people planning on retiring still face many issues on when they can retire and how much money they need to achieve it.

Incumbent David Schweikert leads Amish Shah in Arizona CD1 race