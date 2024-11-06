PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert held a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Amish Shah in the race for Arizona Congressional District 1 as of Wednesday evening.

Shah had a 1-percentage point lead in the first batch of results released just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. But Schweikert picked up ground as more results were reported and led 51.4%-48.6% with about 352,500 votes tallied, per the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office results page.

District 1 covers large parts of north Phoenix, Scottsdale and other northeast Valley suburbs.

Who are David Schweikert and Amish Shah?

Schweikert has been a congressman since 2011. He won in 2022 despite numerous campaign finance allegations that led to fines for him and his election committee.

His campaign committee was hit with a $125,000 fine by the Federal Elections Commission that year for misreporting spending and diverting some campaign funds for personal use.

Shah, who works at Mayo Clinic, served three terms as a member of the Arizona House of Representatives. Shah defeated several Democrats in the July 30 primary.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Nov. 5, 2024.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.