Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA TRAFFIC

US 60 near Mountain View Road reopens in both directions after downed utility line forces closure

Oct 20, 2024, 2:46 PM | Updated: 4:25 pm

The US 60 near Mountain View Road (milepost 199) near Gold Canyon was closed in both directions on ...

The US 60 near Mountain View Road (milepost 199) near Gold Canyon was closed in both directions on Sunday due to a a downed utility line. (ADOT photo)

(milepost 199)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The US 60 near Mountain View Road (milepost 199) near Gold Canyon has reopened in both directions after a downed utility line forced a closure on Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

Both lanes of the US 60 have reopened as of 2:30 p.m. Both lanes were closed for about nine hours on Sunday.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Traffic

Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway...

KTAR.com

Westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway closed in Mesa for fatal crash involving children

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in east Mesa on Wednesday morning due to a fatal crash involving children, authorities said.

2 hours ago

rockfall mitigation...

Kevin Stone

Crews finish rockfall mitigation work along switchbacks on highway north of Sedona

Crews have completed rockfall mitigation work more than a year after a rockslide crashed down on a twisting highway north of Sedona.

21 hours ago

unknown substance phoenix ahwatukee...

KTAR.com

Authorities investigating after unknown substance found in southeast Phoenix

An investigation into an unknown substance disrupted rush-hour traffic for some southeast Phoenix commuters on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

1 day ago

cardinals...

KTAR.com

Heavy traffic expected in West Valley for prime-time Arizona Cardinals game

With the Arizona Cardinals hosting a prime-time game on Monday, afternoon rush hour traffic will be extra heavy in the West Valley.

2 days ago

The US 60 near Mountain View Road (milepost 199) near Gold Canyon was closed in both directions on ...

KTAR.com

US 60 near Mountain View Road reopens in both directions after downed utility line forces closure

The US 60 near Mountain View Road near Gold Canyon was closed in both directions on Sunday.

3 days ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona. Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona has personal connection for Morris Hall West Hunsaker, an attorney and partner at Morris Hall, has a long history with the foundation. “My story with Make-A-Wish started with my oldest daughter and […]

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona. Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona has personal connection for Morris Hall West Hunsaker, an attorney and partner at Morris Hall, has a long history with the foundation. “My story with Make-A-Wish started with my oldest daughter and […]

...

Bright Wealth Management

Here’s how to save money on retirement planning

PHOENIX -- With inflation still going on, people planning on retiring still face many issues on when they can retire and how much money they need to achieve it.

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

US 60 near Mountain View Road reopens in both directions after downed utility line forces closure