US 60 near Mountain View Road reopens in both directions after downed utility line forces closure
Oct 20, 2024, 2:46 PM | Updated: 4:25 pm
(milepost 199)
PHOENIX — The US 60 near Mountain View Road (milepost 199) near Gold Canyon has reopened in both directions after a downed utility line forced a closure on Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
UPDATE: All lanes are now open.
— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 20, 2024
Both lanes of the US 60 have reopened as of 2:30 p.m. Both lanes were closed for about nine hours on Sunday.
