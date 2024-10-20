PHOENIX — The US 60 near Mountain View Road (milepost 199) near Gold Canyon has reopened in both directions after a downed utility line forced a closure on Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 20, 2024

Both lanes of the US 60 have reopened as of 2:30 p.m. Both lanes were closed for about nine hours on Sunday.

