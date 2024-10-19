PHOENIX — Norton Thoracic Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center became the first hospital in Arizona to perform a kidney transplant using robotic technology during the summer, according to a news release.

More than 1,500 patients are in need of a kidney transplant in Arizona, and more than 16,000 Arizonans are living with kidney disease, according to the release.

“We are incredibly proud to offer patients an alternative to open kidney transplant,” Brandi Krushelniski, Vice President of Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Norton Thoracic Institute said. “By offering robotic-assisted kidney transplants, we are opening the door for more patients to receive the gift of life through a minimally-invasive procedure.”

Robotic technology can be used to make smaller incision sites at locations in the abdomen which allows for patients to become transplant candidates.

“The use of robotic technology in the operating room has many benefits for patients throughout their recovery,” Krushelniski said. “We’ve found that these patients recuperate quicker, require a shorter hospital stay and experience less pain and scarring.

Norton Thoracic Institute has performed 345 kidney transplants since it was accredited by the United Network of Organ Sharing in 2014.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.