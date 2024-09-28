Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Brush fire on Gila River Indian Community forces evacuations

Sep 28, 2024, 4:11 PM | Updated: 6:26 pm

A brush fire is burning in District 6 of the Gila River Indian Community and is forcing evacuations. (Image courtesy of Rhonda Weaver)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A large brush fire on the Gila River Indian Community is forcing evacuations.

The 415-acre fire is burning in District 6, northwest of Maricopa, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The fire is located near Santa Cruz and Cemetery roads.

No structures have been affected and the Gila River Fire Department is still monitoring the fire. Officials said the fire is traveling northwesterly by the river bottom.

It is unclear what started the fire or how many residents have been affected.

Authorities said the service center in the area is open.

This is a developing story. No other information was made available.

