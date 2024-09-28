Brush fire on Gila River Indian Community forces evacuations

PHOENIX — A large brush fire on the Gila River Indian Community is forcing evacuations.

The 415-acre fire is burning in District 6, northwest of Maricopa, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The fire is located near Santa Cruz and Cemetery roads.

No structures have been affected and the Gila River Fire Department is still monitoring the fire. Officials said the fire is traveling northwesterly by the river bottom.

It is unclear what started the fire or how many residents have been affected.

Authorities said the service center in the area is open.

Fire 🔥 visible SSW of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. pic.twitter.com/xIHJn35Znh — Barry Stock, The Carpet Does Not Match the Drapes (@BusStationDrift) September 28, 2024

This is a developing story. No other information was made available.

