ARIZONA NEWS

Kamala Harris reportedly planning to visit border during upcoming Arizona trip

Sep 24, 2024, 8:50 AM

Kamala Harris Arizona border...

Vice President Kamala Harris is seen visiting a campaign office in Glendale, Arizona, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly is planning to visit the U.S.-Mexico border during her trip to Arizona on Friday.

That detail of the Democratic presidential nominee’s itinerary was reported by The New York Times on Monday. The newspaper, which said details of the visit are still being worked out, cited two people who have been briefed on preparations.

If she does go to the Arizona border, it doesn’t necessarily mean she won’t also make other stops during her second trip to the Grand Canyon State since moving to the top of the Democratic ticket and selecting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

The Harris-Walz campaign announced the Arizona trip early Monday. However, the announcement didn’t include any details about where she would go or what she would do.

Immigration is a top issue for many Arizona voters, and former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has a significant advantage over Harris on the subject, according to August polling by Phoenix-based Noble Predictive Insights.

Harris pledged to reform the nation’s immigration system during her previous campaign appearance in Arizona.

The vice president does have support in several Arizona border communities. The mayors of Bisbee, Nogales, Somerton and San Luis and two members of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors endorsed the Democrat shortly after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and handed the baton to Harris.

Arizona getting plenty of attention from national candidates

As a battleground state, Arizona has been a popular destination for candidates vying for the White House in the runup to the Nov. 5 general election.

On Aug. 9, Harris and Walz appeared together during a rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

Walz returned on Sept. 10, when he spoke at the Mesa Convention Center shortly before Harris and Trump faced off in Philadelphia in a televised debate.

Trump held a rally at Desert Diamond Arena on Aug. 23 and returned to Arizona on Sept. 12 to campaign in Tucson.

Meanwhile, Ohio Sen. JD Vance has appeared at three events in two trips to Arizona since becoming Trump’s running mate.

First, Vance spoke at Arizona Christian University in Glendale on July 31. He returned to the Valley about a month later for a two-day visit, speaking at Generation Church in east Mesa on Sept. 4 and at the Arizona Biltmore resort in Phoenix the next day.

