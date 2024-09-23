PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in Arizona this week in a trip across key battleground states with 42 days left until Election Day.

The campaign announced Monday that the Arizona visit will be on Friday, falling in between visits to Pennsylvania on Wednesday and Nevada on Sunday.

This trip follows Harris’ travel to Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia last week.

Specific details for this appearance have yet to be announced.

Arizona remains a popular campaign destination

As a battleground state, Arizona has been a popular destination for candidates vying for the White House.

Harris last came to Arizona on Aug. 9 when she targeted issues affecting Arizona voters and delivered a path to immigration reform while promising to protect abortion rights, not just in Arizona but across the United States.

The vice president said she would deliver a speech Wednesday outlining her economic vision, saying there is “more we can do to invest in the aspirations and ambitions of the American people while addressing the challenges they face.”

Her running mate, Tim Walz, was most recently in the Valley on Sept. 10, taking the stage at the Mesa Convention Center minutes before ABC’s presidential debate between Harris and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

There, Walz delivered a 10-minute speech on gun violence, the economy and immigration.

Trump-Vance campaign frequently hitting Arizona

Trump has visited Arizona multiple times since accepting the Republican nomination for president in July.

He held a rally on Aug. 23 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, but was most recently in Tucson on Sept. 12, focusing on the border and pitching a tax exemption on all overtime wages, adding it to his previous proposals to not tax tips or Social Security income.

Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, has visited Arizona twice since becoming the Republican vice presidential nominee on June 15.

Vance made visits to the Valley on July 31 and Sept. 5, addressing issues at the border and with immigration. He also promised to lower prices of food and housing, bring back manufacturing jobs and restore America’s dominance in energy and low taxes.

Harris accepted CNN’s offer for a second presidential debate on Oct. 23, while Trump refused and has said that “there will be no third debate,” in which he counted his June matchup against Biden in the total.

