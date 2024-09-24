PHOENIX – A business that offers a shared kitchen space for local businesses is opening its first location in the West Valley in October.

BLT Kitchens will open its third Valley location in Glendale on Oct. 1 and plans to celebrate the occasion by launching a $30,000 entrepreneurship grant program.

“We’re excited to launch our third location and look forward to helping entrepreneurs in the West Valley succeed,” Kyle Hollenbeck, co-owner of BLT Kitchens, said in a press release. “There’s a huge need in the food industry for commercial kitchens to provide low overhead and resources for new and small brands.”

Located at 6727 N. 47th Ave. in Glendale, the 14,000-square-foot kitchen provides equipment, two cooking lines, a commercial dishwasher, four walk-in fridges and freezers along with 20 prep tables. A shipping and receiving loading dock are also available.

The company, which has locations in Phoenix and Mesa, has over 250 tenants use the shared kitchen to prep for food trucks, farmers market vendors and restaurant/retail products.

What will the winners of BLT Kitchens’ entrepreneurship grant program receive?

Three businesses will receive grant money that will go to providing professional support in launching the businesses food brands.

The first-place winner is set to receive a $30,000 grant package that provides 40 free hours a month in the shared kitchen for a year. They will also win exclusive mentorship, support and two large secure storage racks.

The company values the kitchen access and storage racks at $25,000 and the mentorship at $5,000. According to the company’s press release, the mentors available to the winner are:

Tom D’Ambrosio (Owner & Chopped winner): Gain invaluable insights from a successful food entrepreneur on food preparation and menu design, and essential tips on navigating permits and regulations.

Kyle Hollenbeck (Owner & Business Start-up expert): Learn the ins and outs of starting and operating a food business and sales strategies.

Baron Cox (Account manager): Receive expert guidance on permit acquisition, ensuring your business fully complies with local regulations. And the submitting of your permits.

Bran Johnson (Creative director): Enhance your brand with personalized marketing and branding strategies to attract and retain customers.

Jen Pruett (Public relations): Media training and support with initial brand media coverage.

Both second and third place winners will be awarded money to offset initial costs in leasing a space in the kitchen. Second will earn $1,000 and third will bring in $500.

How do businesses apply ?

Businesses looking to enter the program will need to submit a business proposal or video pitch that highlights the entrepreneur’s vision, goals and what sets the business apart from others.

The application deadline is Oct. 30 and winners will be announced Nov. 15.

