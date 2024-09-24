Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

BLT Kitchens opening Glendale location, announces grant program

Sep 24, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 7:32 am

A large room with kitchen appliances....

BLT Kitchens will open its third Valley location in Glendale on Oct.1, 2024. (BLT Kitchens Shared Kitchen and Commissary Facebook Photo)

(BLT Kitchens Shared Kitchen and Commissary Facebook Photo)

Aaron Decker's Profile Picture

BY AARON DECKER


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A business that offers a shared kitchen space for local businesses is opening its first location in the West Valley in October.

BLT Kitchens will open its third Valley location in Glendale on Oct. 1 and plans to celebrate the occasion by launching a $30,000 entrepreneurship grant program.

“We’re excited to launch our third location and look forward to helping entrepreneurs in the West Valley succeed,” Kyle Hollenbeck, co-owner of BLT Kitchens, said in a press release. “There’s a huge need in the food industry for commercial kitchens to provide low overhead and resources for new and small brands.”

RELATED STORIES

Located at 6727 N. 47th Ave. in Glendale, the 14,000-square-foot kitchen provides equipment, two cooking lines, a commercial dishwasher, four walk-in fridges and freezers along with 20 prep tables. A shipping and receiving loading dock are also available.

The company, which has locations in Phoenix and Mesa, has over 250 tenants use the shared kitchen to prep for food trucks, farmers market vendors and restaurant/retail products.

What will the winners of BLT Kitchens’ entrepreneurship grant program receive?

Three businesses will receive grant money that will go to providing professional support in launching the businesses food brands.

The first-place winner is set to receive a $30,000 grant package that provides 40 free hours a month in the shared kitchen for a year. They will also win exclusive mentorship, support and two large secure storage racks.

The company values the kitchen access and storage racks at $25,000 and the mentorship at $5,000. According to the company’s press release, the mentors available to the winner are:

  • Tom D’Ambrosio (Owner & Chopped winner): Gain invaluable insights from a successful food entrepreneur on food preparation and menu design, and essential tips on navigating permits and regulations.
  • Kyle Hollenbeck (Owner & Business Start-up expert): Learn the ins and outs of starting and operating a food business and sales strategies.
  • Baron Cox (Account manager): Receive expert guidance on permit acquisition, ensuring your business fully complies with local regulations. And the submitting of your permits.
  • Bran Johnson (Creative director): Enhance your brand with personalized marketing and branding strategies to attract and retain customers.
  • Jen Pruett (Public relations): Media training and support with initial brand media coverage.

Both second and third place winners will be awarded money to offset initial costs in leasing a space in the kitchen. Second will earn $1,000 and third will bring in $500.

How do businesses apply ?

Businesses looking to enter the program will need to submit a business proposal or video pitch that highlights the entrepreneur’s vision, goals and what sets the business apart from others.

The application deadline is Oct. 30 and winners will be announced Nov. 15.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Interstate 17 closure...

KTAR.com

NB Interstate 17 closed north of metro Phoenix after serious injury collision

Traffic heading north out of metro Phoenix was delayed Wednesday after a serious injury collision shut down Interstate 17 near Bumble Bee.

1 hour ago

Phoenix daily heat record...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix breaks 35-year-old daily heat record as more marks set to fall this week

Phoenix broke a 35-year-old daily heat record on Wednesday, the first of multiple marks set to be shattered in the coming days as triple-digit heat lingers in the capital city.

1 hour ago

Chandler police real-time crime center...

KTAR.com

New real-time crime center will help Chandler police be more effective in the field

The Chandler Police Department held a grand opening ceremony to celebrate its real-time crime center on Wednesday morning.

3 hours ago

Scottsdale high school lockdown threat...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale high school lockdown lifted after police determine threat wasn’t credible

A Scottsdale high school was placed on temporary lockdown Wednesday morning as police responded to an unspecified threat.

4 hours ago

Operation Safe Summer cut down on youth violence in Mesa...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mesa Police Department concludes ‘Operation Safe Summer’ initiative

Operation Safe Summer was an initiative the Mesa Police Department launched in order to help cut down on youth violence in the city.

5 hours ago

Phoenix temperature records...

Kevin Stone

Unprecedented stretch of fall heat expected to shatter records in Phoenix

Phoenix temperature records are expected to fall like leaves this week as an unprecedented autumn heat wave settles in across the Valley.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford joining Arizona Diamondbacks during playoff race

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the thick of the 2024 MLB playoff race and Sanderson Ford is going along on the ride with them.

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

BLT Kitchens opening Glendale location, announces grant program