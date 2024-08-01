PHOENIX – Republican Vice President candidate JD Vance made a trip to the Valley on Wednesday, his first since being named former President Donald Trump’s running mate.

The United States senator for Ohio spoke at a rally in Glendale at Arizona Christian University on Wednesday. Vance greeted the crowd of about 1,000 by telling them the path to Trump’s reelection starts in Arizona.

Vance spoke for about half an hour and addressed issues at the border and with immigration. The vice presidential candidate promoted the campaign’s promises to lower prices of food and housing, bring back manufacturing jobs and restore Americas dominance in energy and low taxes.

“In just a few months, Arizona is going to lead a great American restoration,” Vance said.

Throughout the speech, Vance returned to the campaign’s promises to close the border and stop drug cartels from bringing in drugs like fentanyl into the United States. He challenged Vice President Kamala Harris on her history with border issues, including an accusation that Harris and President Joe Biden of purposefully allowing illegal immigrants into the country.

“They might as well have sent hand drawn invitations to millions of illegal immigrants all over the world, including by the way, violent criminals and terrorists,” Vance said.

As part of his trip to Arizona, Vance will be visiting the Arizona-Mexico border on Thursday.

Vance also targeted Harris at the beginning of his speech, accusing her of being a “phony” and alleging that her bid for presidency is a coup.

The Ohio Senator heads to the border in Cochise County tomorrow. @KTAR923 pic.twitter.com/s7atEJRFvy — Heidi Hommel (@heidi_hommel) August 1, 2024

Vance’s time at ACU was scattered with various guest speakers, first introducing Kari Lake and congratulating her on her primary victory as the Arizona Republican nominee for U.S. senator.

In her time on stage, Lake spoke on how Vance was one of the first people to support her decision to run for the U.S. Senate. Lake told the story of Vance encouraging her to run because she would resist “the swamp.”

“I want to go there [Washington D.C.] and be a senator much like Senator Vance has been, somebody who votes for America first policy, even if he is getting the stink eye from the swampier people in the swamp,” Lake said.

Sara Workman, an Arizona mother who spoke at the Republican National Convention, was also called up by Vance to talk. She talked at the RNC about the financial struggles she faces along with the drug epidemic.

On Wednesday, Workman called this election “a battle between good and evil.”

Other Arizona Republican politicians were highlighted in his speech, including Paul Gosar, Debbie Lesko and Andy Biggs.

In between chants of “USA!” and “Trump, Vance,” he promised that Trump’s presidency would rebuild American factories and put a stop to environmental focused projects.

