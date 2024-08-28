Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspects in Phoenix triple-homicide and arson case indicted on multiple felony charges

Aug 28, 2024, 12:19 PM

Mugshots of Dorian Rice, left, and Chase Christman, suspects in a Phoenix triple-homicide and arson...

Dorian Rice, left, and Chase Christman were indicted on multiple counts in a Phoenix triple-homicide and arson case. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Two suspects in a Phoenix triple-homicide and arson case have been indicted on multiple felony charges, authorities announced Wednesday.

Chase Christman, 30, and Dorian Rice, 53, each face three counts of first-degree murder as part of the indictment. They are being held on bonds of $5 million each.

The charges are the result of an investigation into a June 15 apartment fire near 48th Street and Warner Road in Ahwatukee.

Three bodies with signs of trauma unrelated to the fire, including gunshot and stab wounds, were found at the scene, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Three pets also died in the blaze.

Investigators believe that 27-year-old Merissa Honeycutt, 25-year-old Anthony Frederickson-Ceccarelli and 37-year-old Samuel Lott were killed the day before the fire.

What are the charges in Phoenix triple-homicide indictment?

Christman, who is accused of setting the fire, was taken into custody July 19. Rice was arrested four days later after being identified as an accomplice.

On top of the three murder charges for both defendants, Christman and Rice were indicted for three counts of armed robbery and one count each of burglary and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Christman also was indicted on three counts of intentionally killing a domestic animal, two counts of misconduct involving weapons and one count of arson.

