3 bodies found after Phoenix apartment fire, prompting homicide, arson investigations

Jul 18, 2024, 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:05 am

Authorities launched homicide and arson investigations after three bodies were found in the aftermath of a Phoenix apartment fire on July 15, 2024. (Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three bodies were found in the aftermath of a Phoenix apartment fire Monday, prompting investigations for homicide and arson, authorities said.

The Phoenix Fire Department said flames broke out in an Ahwatukee-area complex near 48th Street and Warner Road around 6:30 a.m.

Crews found smoke billowing from the entryway of a second-floor apartment in a three-story building.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to other floors, authorities said.

What did authorities find after Phoenix apartment fire?

One woman and two men were found dead inside with obvious signs of trauma that weren’t caused by the fire, police said.

The fire department’s Arson Investigations Task Force and the police Homicide Unit launched investigations.

Police released the names of the victims on Thursday as 27-year-old Merissa Honeycutt, 25-year-old Anthony Frederickson-Ceccarelli and 37-year-old Samuel Lott.

Anybody with information about the cases is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on July 15, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

