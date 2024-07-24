Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Another suspect arrested in connection with 3 bodies found after Phoenix apartment fire

Jul 24, 2024, 12:13 PM

Mugshots of Dorian Rice, left, and Chase Christman, who have been arrested in connection with three...

Dorian Rice, left, and Chase Christman have been arrested in connection with three bodies found on July 15, 2024, in the aftermath of a Phoenix apartment fire. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A second suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with three bodies found in the aftermath of a Phoenix apartment fire last week, authorities said.

Dorian Rice, 53, was booked into jail on multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder and armed robbery, related to the triple-homicide case, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The investigation that led to Rice’s arrest started July 15 after the Phoenix Fire Department extinguished a fire at an Ahwatukee-area apartment complex near 48th Street and Warner Road.

First arrest in triple-homicide case was made last week

Firefighters called police after finding three bodies with signs of trauma unrelated to the fire. The victims were identified as 27-year-old Merissa Honeycutt, 25-year-old Anthony Frederickson-Ceccarelli and 37-year-old Samuel Lott.

Investigators determined that the murders occurred the day before the fire.

On Friday, 30-year-old Chase Christman was arrested on three counts of murder and one count of weapons misconduct. His bond was set at $5 million.

“He made admissions to being at the apartment but did not admit to committing the homicides,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory last week.

At the time, police said Christman was believed to be the lone suspect in the case.

Why was second suspect arrested?

However, the investigation continued. Detectives located and arrested Rice after learning he was seen with Christman around the time of the murders.

“During the interview of Rice, he admitted to driving Christman to the residence to commit a planned robbery of the victims. Rice also admitted to driving Christman away from the scene after the murders,” Scherer said Wednesday in a media advisory update.

Christman was awaiting his initial appearance in court on Wednesday.

The investigation remains active.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, seen during a July 22, 2024, rally in Virginia, will...

Kevin Stone

JD Vance to make 1st Arizona appearance as Donald Trump’s running mate next week

Republican Sen. JD Vance will hold his first Arizona rally as Donald Trump’s running mate in the West Valley next week.

2 hours ago

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, seen riding the Senate subway on July 23, 2024 in Washington, D.C....

Kevin Stone

Arizona expert explains why Mark Kelly would be strong running mate for Kamala Harris

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona would be an ideal running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential run, according to a Valley political expert.

4 hours ago

Man who killed three family members sentenced to prison...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix man sentenced to 3 life terms for killing parents, brother

A Phoenix man who killed three family members in their residence was sentenced to three life sentences, MCAO announced on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

File photo of a Valley Metro bus. A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a city bus in downtown...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by city bus he was trying to stop in downtown Phoenix

A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a city bus in downtown Phoenix on Monday night, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Insomnia in the summer may be due to Arizona heat, doctor says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Struggling with insomnia? Arizona summer heat may be to blame, sleep expert says

Arizonans who are dealing with insomnia in the summer months can blame the heat, according to a sleep expert with Banner Health.

11 hours ago

The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office website is now offering a virtual tour of the Maricopa Coun...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Recorder’s Office website offers self-guided virtual tour of elections center

The Maricopa County Recorder's Office website is now offering a virtual tour of the downtown Phoenix elections center.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Another suspect arrested in connection with 3 bodies found after Phoenix apartment fire