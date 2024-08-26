Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale voters to have final say on $20 minimum wage measure

Aug 26, 2024, 4:05 AM

Renaissance Hotel...

Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

(Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

Aaron Decker's Profile Picture

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


An initiative to increase hotel and event worker wages in Glendale is headed to the ballot box this November after a key ruling.

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Aug. 22 that the initiative to raise the minimum wage for hotel and event workers to $20 in the West Valley city must be processed for the ballot by the city.

A city of Glendale spokesperson said they are reviewing the decision and considering next steps.

“However, at this point, the item will be on the November ballot,” the spokesperson said in an Aug. 22 email.

The city of Glendale had filed an appeal to a recent Superior Court of Maricopa County order in favor of labor advocacy group Worker Power to process the initiative for the ballot. A Worker Power political action committee started the process for the Hotel and Event Center Minimum Wage and Wage Protection Act last year and submitted the required amount of signatures to place the item on the city’s ballot for November 2024.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

