Aug 25, 2024, 7:15 AM

The southbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway on-ramp at Cactus Road will be closed for 60 days beginning Monday morning.

BY PAYNE MOSES


PHOENIX — The southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cactus Road will be closed for 60 days beginning on Monday, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to enter the freeway via the Shea Boulevard on-ramp while the work is being done.

ADOT said the closure will go into effect at 1 a.m. on Aug. 26th.

If drivers are heading eastbound, ADOT advises them to use eastbound Cactus Road to southbound 92nd Street to westbound Shea Boulevard to access southbound Loop 101 past the closure. The recommended westbound detour is to use westbound Cactus Road to southbound Hayden Road to eastbound Shea Boulevard.

ADOT reminded drivers to stay alert and merge with caution when traveling in the area.

The closure in the latest in ADOT’s Loop 101 widening project, which began in January and will last for an estimated two years. Its primary purpose is to widen the Loop 101 by one lane in each direction between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Shea Boulevard.

Other pieces of the project include:

  • Adding a third southbound left turn lane at Princess Drive/Pima Road interchange.
  • Adding right turn lanes at Raintree Drive and Shea Boulevard.
  • Converting Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard interchange to a diamond configuration.
  • Updating sidewalks.
  • Updating freeway and ramp lighting.

