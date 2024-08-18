Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert-based EV company Zevx liquidates assets, winds down operations

Aug 18, 2024, 5:45 AM

A Gilbert-based electric vehicle charging company is liquidating its assets and closing its busines...

A Gilbert-based electric vehicle charging company is liquidating its assets and closing its business. (Photo by Amy Edelen)

(Photo by Amy Edelen)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY AMY EDELEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A Gilbert-based electric vehicle charging company that landed millions of dollars in a venture capital deal last year is liquidating its assets and closing its business.

Zevx Inc., via special purpose entity Zevx Liquidation LLC, auctioned off inventory — including battery packs, modules and equipment — from its warehouse at 565 E. Germann Road in Gilbert this week and is in the process of selling its intellectual property, David Johnson, principal and managing director of Resolution Financial Advisors LLC, confirmed to the Business Journal.

Resolution Financial Advisors is facilitating Zevx’s liquidation. Johnson said he was unable to disclose a valuation for Zevx’s auction proceeds, which have not yet been calculated.

Zevx officials did not respond to a request for comment on the company’s closure.

Zevx on July 2 initiated an assignment for the benefit of creditors, which is an alternative liquidation process to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy. In an ABC, a company transfers its assets to an assignee or trustee for liquidation and distribution to creditors, and it can be a faster process than a traditional bankruptcy filing.

“This is an expedited sales process necessitated by the financial condition of the company,” according to a sale memorandum obtained by the Business Journal.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

One teenager dead, another teen injured after crash in Phoenix

Police are investigating a deadly collision that left a teenager dead, and another teen injured on a Phoenix street on Saturday morning.

7 hours ago

cop cars parked with their patrol lights in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist early Saturday in Phoenix.

10 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally ...

KTAR.com

Donald Trump reportedly plans to visit Arizona border, hold rally in Glendale next week

Former President Donald Trump plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in southern Arizona and hold a rally in Glendale next week.

10 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Dead body found on railroad tracks in central Phoenix

A dead body was found on train tracks in central Phoenix on Saturday, according to the Phoenix Police Department. 

11 hours ago

A Silver Alert was issued for 17-year-old Destiny Robinson on Saturday. (Phoenix Police)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 17-year-old Phoenix girl found safe

Authorities canceled a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old Phoenix girl after she was found safe on Saturday.

12 hours ago

A car rolled approximately 1,000 feet down a mountain in Prescott. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Offi...

KTAR.com

Prescott woman dies after car rolls approximately 1,000 feet down cliff

A Prescott woman is dead after the car she was driving swerved left on Thumb Butte Loop Road rolled down the cliff, according to authorities. 

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Gilbert-based EV company Zevx liquidates assets, winds down operations