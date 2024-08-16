PHOENIX — A Tempe Police officer shot and wounded an armed man who apparently killed his stepfather at a Tempe mobile home park Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a homicide at The Meadows mobile home park at Southern Avenue and Potter Drive, just west of Interstate 10, around 7 a.m., Sgt. Ryan Cook of the Tempe Police Department said during a press conference.

The 74-year-old caller, who left the residence, said her son killed her 77-year-old husband.

Police surrounded the home and told the occupant to come out. The son came out with a gun in his hand, Cook said.

“When he exited the residence, he put the gun to his head for a short moment. After he brought the gun back down, he then pointed the gun at the officers. At this point, one officer discharged his duty weapon,” Cook said.

After the shooting, police entered the home and found the man’s stepfather dead on the kitchen floor.

The 55-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The man lived with his mother and stepfather at the mobile home.

Investigators are working to determine what happened leading up to the homicide.

