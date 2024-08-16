Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Officer shoots suspect at scene of homicide at Tempe mobile home park

Aug 16, 2024, 8:20 AM | Updated: 4:04 pm

File photo of a Tempe Police Department vehicle. Tempe police were involved in a shooting at mobile...

A Tempe officer shot a suspect at the scene of a homicide Aug. 16, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/Tempe Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Tempe Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Tempe Police officer shot and wounded an armed man who apparently killed his stepfather at a Tempe mobile home park Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a homicide at The Meadows mobile home park at Southern Avenue and Potter Drive, just west of Interstate 10, around 7 a.m., Sgt. Ryan Cook of the Tempe Police Department said during a press conference.

The 74-year-old caller, who left the residence, said her son killed her 77-year-old husband.

Police surrounded the home and told the occupant to come out. The son came out with a gun in his hand, Cook said.

“When he exited the residence, he put the gun to his head for a short moment. After he brought the gun back down, he then pointed the gun at the officers. At this point, one officer discharged his duty weapon,” Cook said.

RELATED STORIES

After the shooting, police entered the home and found the man’s stepfather dead on the kitchen floor.

The 55-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The man lived with his mother and stepfather at the mobile home.

Investigators are working to determine what happened leading up to the homicide.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Side of Phoenix Police vehicle....

Aaron Decker

Phoenix launches website with videos, information on incidents in DOJ report

The city of Phoenix launched a new website that provides information and materials in the DOJ's investigation into the police department.

44 minutes ago

Two Phoenix firefighters are facing felony child abuse charges after being accused of leaving their...

Josh Kristianto/ABC15 Arizona

2 Phoenix firefighters charged with felony child abuse

Two Phoenix firefighters are facing felony child abuse charges after being accused of leaving their child in a car late last year.

2 hours ago

Buckeye Union High School evacuated...

KTAR.com

Buckeye Union High School evacuated due to gas leak

A gas leak forced Buckeye Union High School to be evacuated on Friday, authorities said.

4 hours ago

File photo of a car dealership....

Kevin Stone

Valley car dealer Coulter agrees to pay to $2.6M to settle FTC lawsuit, denies accusations

A longtime Valley car dealer agreed to a $2.6 million settlement after being accused of discriminatory practices and deceptive pricing.

5 hours ago

A ramp closed sign is seen at a freeway construction zone. Drivers should watch for restrictions on...

Kevin Stone

Big closure on I-10 tops list of metro Phoenix weekend freeway restrictions

A closure on a long stretch of Interstate 10 tops the list of this weekend's metro Phoenix freeway restrictions.

6 hours ago

Independent voters in Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

How will Arizona politics change if voters pass the Make Elections Fair Act in November?

How will the Make Elections Fair Act impact independent voters in Arizona if the electorate decides to pass it on Nov. 5?

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

Officer shoots suspect at scene of homicide at Tempe mobile home park