ARIZONA NEWS

St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix shut down to address health and safety concerns

Aug 15, 2024, 5:26 PM

St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix....

St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix has been shut down due to health and safety concerns. (St. Luke's Photo)

(St. Luke's Photo)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix has been shut down due to health and safety concerns, officials said Thursday.

The behavioral hospital had its patients transferred away last weekend due to the condition of the facility and the care being provided, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said in an email to KTAR News 92.3 FM.

“ADHS took swift action to address health and safety concerns and protect patients at St. Luke’s Behavioral Hospital in Phoenix,” the state health department said in a statement. “We and our sister agency AHCCCS were on site immediately to assess the situation, including the condition of the facility and the care being provided to patients.”

ABC15 Arizona reported that the facility’s air conditioning wasn’t working, with the lobby at 99 degrees on Friday morning. Other issues that led to the suspension included kitchen and staffing problems.

More than 70 patients, including 22 minors, were relocated.

“Our priority is always the health, safety and well-being of patients,” ADHS said. “We acknowledge the impacts the hospital’s closure may have on the larger behavioral health system and we remain committed to partnering with state agencies and the larger behavioral health system.

“We remain committed to promoting a system of high-quality care that meets the needs of people in our state.

What is St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Center?

The facility has 127 beds and is located at 18th and Van Buren streets.

It provides inpatient and outpatient services for those requiring psychiatric and chemical dependency care.

St. Luke’s is part of the Steward Health Care network.

Steward Health Care filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas in May and said it planned to sell all of its 31 U.S. hospitals.

