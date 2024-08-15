Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man pleads guilty for online threats made against federal officials

Aug 15, 2024, 4:25 AM

A gavel on a table....

An Arizona man pled guilty on Tuesday to online threats made against federal officials. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday for making online threats against federal officials, authorities announced.

Michael Lee Tomasi, 37, used social media to send threats toward a state court judge, a member of Congress, a city district attorney, federal officials and law enforcement officers.

The threats occurred between May 2021 and November 2023 while Tomasi lived in Colorado and Arizona, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

“This disgruntled defendant threatened officials from all three branches of government,” U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino for the District of Arizona said in a press release. “Moreover, he was prepared to carry out his threats: when arrested he had a loaded handgun in his vehicle, as well as other firearms and body armor in his home.”

Tomasi, a Rio Verde resident, pled guilty to a post on Aug. 26, 2023, where he threatened FBI agents, saying, “Shoot the FBI first and ask questions later. . . . Any FBI have a problem with that[,] come to my house and see what happens. Shoot before they even pull their guns out of their trunk and you shoot to kill.”

RELATED STORIES

Tomasi will be sentenced on Oct. 23 and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

The case is under investigation by the FBI.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tempe Town Lake at sunset. A possible drowning was reported at Tempe Town Lake on Aug 14, 2024....

KTAR.com

Search continues for person who may have drowned at Tempe Town Lake

The search continues for a person who may have drowned Wednesday night at Tempe Town Lake, authorities said.

47 minutes ago

An image of a "Sorry We Missed You" notice that a fake Arizona delivery company used to trick homeo...

Kevin Stone

Fake Arizona delivery service ordered to pay $900K in consumer fraud case

A fake Arizona delivery service that tricked consumers into providing personal information for telemarketers was ordered to pay more than $900,000.

3 hours ago

A golfer tees off from the upper deck of Chase Field. The jumbotron reads "Upper Deck Golf" and "St...

KTAR.com

Golf experience coming to downtown Phoenix’s Chase Field for 3 days later this year

Chase Field will go from the baseball diamond to greens when Upper Deck Golf comes to Phoenix on Dec. 6-8.

3 hours ago

A homeless person leans over to put water over his head in order to cool down....

Aaron Decker

Phoenix Rescue Mission, Mesa partner to provide heat relief for people experiencing homelessness

The city of Mesa and the Phoenix Rescue Mission (PRM) are teaming up to help the city's homeless population combat the scorching heat.

3 hours ago

Arizona DPS Director Jeffrey Glover gets sworn in Aug. 13, 2024, as president of the National Organ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona DPS director sworn in as president of national law enforcement organization

Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Jeffrey Glover was sworn in Tuesday as president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

11 hours ago

FILE - A vehicle drives along the U.S. side of the US-Mexico border wall in Nogales, Ariz. on Tuesd...

Associated Press

Proposal to allow local police to make arrests near Arizona border with Mexico to appear on ballot

The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that a proposal that would let local police make arrests near the state’s border with Mexico will appear on the ballot.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Arizona man pleads guilty for online threats made against federal officials