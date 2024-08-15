PHOENIX – Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Jeffrey Glover was sworn in Tuesday as president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE).

The ceremony took place on the final day of NOBLE’s 48th annual training conference in New Orleans.

NOBLE is a group of community leaders formed in 1976 to promote justice and equity in law enforcement. As president, Glover will be in position to shape the organization’s strategic direction. He previously served as the group’s first vice president.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with our members and partners to address the challenges facing law enforcement today, promote best practices and drive positive change in our communities,” Glover said in a press release. “This role is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and I am excited to represent our values on a national stage.”

Glover was named Arizona DPS director by Gov. Katie Hobbs in January 2023. At the time, he was chief of the Tempe Police Department.

Hobbs congratulated Glover on his new position with NOBLE.

“As director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Col. Glover has served the people of Arizona with integrity,” the governor said in the release. “His commitment to community building and policing with purpose and empathy has been fundamental to our efforts to keep our communities safe. Arizona is proud to see Col. Glover’s leadership recognized.”

