PHOENIX — A longtime Phoenix police officer earned the promotion of a lifetime when he became the new Goodyear chief of police.

Brian Issitt, who spent 22 years with the Phoenix Police Department, started his new position on Aug. 5, according to city leaders.

“Having the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Goodyear Police Department is a lifelong dream come true,” Issitt said in a news release.

He said he’s ready to embrace the West Valley community and build new connections.

“I am looking forward to immersing myself into the Goodyear culture and continuing to build on the strong relationships that already exist between the community and the police department,” Issitt said.

Why is there a new Goodyear chief of police?

The spot was up for grabs after former Goodyear Police Chief Santiago Rodriguez announced his retirement.

Rodriguez spent 26 years with Goodyear PD. Goodyear City Manager Wynette Reed hired Art Miller, a retired Peoria chief, to serve as interim chief before Issitt took over.

Reed said the city is in good hands with Issitt taking over as police chief.

“Brian brings tremendous experience to our city and has worked his way up through the ranks during his career,” Reed said in a news release. “He is a police officer who has been through the good and the bad while protecting the public, which will give him great perspective in this leadership role.”

Issitt’s background makes him well-equipped for the role, city leaders said. He oversaw the Desert Horizon Precinct and led these Phoenix PD units:

Traffic Unit

Vehicular Crimes Unit

Transit Unit

Additionally, he had assignments for the agency’s SWAT team. This could be significant as the Goodyear PD’s SWAT recently signed a letter to resign over a pay issue.

The 17-member unit was only away briefly and returned to service. However, police said the SWAT team’s compensation concerns continue.

“I am so impressed with Brian’s passion for what he does and for his eagerness to help lead Goodyear’s public safety mission in this time of growth,” Reed said.

