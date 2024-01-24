Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Goodyear Police Chief Santiago Rodriguez retiring after 26 years with department

Jan 24, 2024, 4:05 AM

Headshots, with American flags in the background, of Goodyear Police Chief Santiago Rodriguez (left...

Chief Santiago Rodriguez, left, is retiring from the Goodyear Police Department. Former Peoria Chief Art Miller, right, will serve as Goodyear's interim chief until Rodriguez's successor is hired. (City of Goodyear Photos)

(City of Goodyear Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Chief Santiago Rodriguez is retiring after 26 years with the Goodyear Police Department, the West Valley city announced last week.

Rodriguez joined the department as a reserve officer in 1998 and rose through ranks until becoming chief in 2019.

“I ask everyone in our community to continue supporting our amazing police force; they are the backbone of our neighborhoods,” Rodriguez said in a press release. “Their honor, trust and dedication to keeping us all safe is truly awe-inspiring.”

Goodyear has hired Art Miller, a 40-year law enforcement veteran, to serve as interim chief while the city conducts a search for Rodriguez’s successor.

“I would like to thank Chief Rodriguez for his years of service and his leadership. Keeping our residents safe has always been his top priority,” City Manager Wynette Reed said in the release. “Chief Miller has a wealth of experience and will keep Goodyear police moving in the right direction as we look for a new chief.”

Miller recently retired from the Peoria Police Department after five years as chief. Before coming to Arizona, Miller spent 35 years in various roles with the Los Angeles Police Department.

“My first priority as chief is to learn and understand the culture of the organization,” Miller said in the release. “I believe that the success of any organization relies upon the creativity and ingenuity of its people. I will continually make it a priority to ensure that our personnel receive the best training, are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and remain consummate professionals.”

