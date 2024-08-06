PHOENIX — The Goodyear Police Department’s special assignment unit is back in service after briefly being away due to a compensation issue.

The 17-member unit sent a letter to collectively resign from the unit — but remain members of the department — on Friday over the issue.

Goodyear officials said the unit returned to its full capacity on Monday through “communication and collaborative efforts with leadership” as their compensation concerns continue.

“We are pleased to share that the Goodyear Police Department’s Special Assignment Unit is back in service after a brief pause to address a compensation issue,” Goodyear Police spokesman Sean Tyler said in a statement.

“We value the dedication and hard work of all Goodyear police officers and are committed to maintaining a positive and supportive work environment where every employee feels valued and heard.”

Goodyear Police said that there was no risk to public safety during the work pause. The West Valley city has partnerships with other nearby departments to respond to special assignment calls if necessary.

The special assignment unit operates similarly to a SWAT team, operating in high-risk situations for the department.

