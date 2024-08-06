Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Goodyear Police’s special assignment unit back to work after brief pause for compensation issue

Aug 6, 2024, 3:13 PM

Goodyear Police patch...

The Goodyear Police Department's special assignment unit is back in service after briefly being away due to a compensation issue. (Goodyear Police Photo)

(Goodyear Police Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Goodyear Police Department’s special assignment unit is back in service after briefly being away due to a compensation issue.

The 17-member unit sent a letter to collectively resign from the unit — but remain members of the department — on Friday over the issue.

Goodyear officials said the unit returned to its full capacity on Monday through “communication and collaborative efforts with leadership” as their compensation concerns continue.

RELATED STORIES

“We are pleased to share that the Goodyear Police Department’s Special Assignment Unit is back in service after a brief pause to address a compensation issue,” Goodyear Police spokesman Sean Tyler said in a statement.

“We value the dedication and hard work of all Goodyear police officers and are committed to maintaining a positive and supportive work environment where every employee feels valued and heard.”

Goodyear Police said that there was no risk to public safety during the work pause. The West Valley city has partnerships with other nearby departments to respond to special assignment calls if necessary.

The special assignment unit operates similarly to a SWAT team, operating in high-risk situations for the department.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

SRP worker...

KTAR.com

SRP sets record for energy delivered on day where Phoenix hit 116 degrees

Salt River Project set a record for energy delivered to customers on Sunday, when the high temperature in Phoenix reached 116 degrees.

1 hour ago

A burst of blowing dust is seen on an Arizona roadway in a file photo. Metro Phoenix commuters shou...

Kevin Stone

Monsoon storms could bring severe wind, blowing dust, rain to Valley during evening commute

Metro Phoenix commuters should be prepared Tuesday for monsoon storms with the potential to create severe winds, blinding dust and rain.

4 hours ago

Virginia man accused of threatening Stephen Richer, Kamala Harris...

Serena O'Sullivan

Virginia man arrested after allegedly threatening Maricopa County recorder, Kamala Harris

A Virginia man allegedly threatened Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer as well as Kamala Harris, leading to his arrest, prosecutors said.

5 hours ago

Kamala Harris swore Mark Kelly into office in January 2023....

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona responds after getting passed over for vice president spot

He won't be vice president, but Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona said he’d do everything in his power to support the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket.

6 hours ago

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, left, was in the mix to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Democrats respond to Tim Walz getting nod over Mark Kelly for VP

While Sen. Mark Kelly didn’t get the nod, Arizona Democrats are applauding Kamala Harris’ choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

7 hours ago

Local employers and job seekers benefit from new Chandler center...

Aaron Decker

City of Chandler unveils online career center to help local job market

The city of Chandler launched a new career center that hopes to enhance the local job market for employers and job seekers.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Goodyear Police’s special assignment unit back to work after brief pause for compensation issue