PHOENIX — A popular arch at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area surrounding Lake Powell collapsed, officials announced Friday.

National Park Service rangers said the “Double Arch” standout feature, also known as the “Toilet Bowl” and “Hole in the Roof,” fell into Rock Creek Bay on Thursday.

Park rangers believe that changing water levels and erosion from wind and waves over long periods of time were factors in the recent collapse.

No injuries were reported as a result of the destruction.

“These features have a life span that can be influenced or damaged by manmade interventions,” Michelle Kerns, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area superintendent, said in a press release.

“While we don’t know what caused this collapse, we will continue to maintain our resource protection efforts on Lake Powell for future generations to enjoy.”

The Double Arch was formed from Navajo sandstone and dated back to the late Triassic to early Jurassic time periods.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.