Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tourist-favorite arch collapses in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Aug 11, 2024, 6:30 AM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

Area where arch used to be at Glen Canyon Original arch at Rock Creek Bay before collapse

PHOENIX — A popular arch at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area surrounding Lake Powell collapsed, officials announced Friday.

National Park Service rangers said the “Double Arch” standout feature, also known as the “Toilet Bowl” and “Hole in the Roof,” fell into Rock Creek Bay on Thursday.

Park rangers believe that changing water levels and erosion from wind and waves over long periods of time were factors in the recent collapse.

RELATED STORIES

No injuries were reported as a result of the destruction.

“These features have a life span that can be influenced or damaged by manmade interventions,” Michelle Kerns, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area superintendent, said in a press release.

“While we don’t know what caused this collapse, we will continue to maintain our resource protection efforts on Lake Powell for future generations to enjoy.”

The Double Arch was formed from Navajo sandstone and dated back to the late Triassic to early Jurassic time periods.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix Police Department vehicle with caution tape in front...

KTAR.com

Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run collision with vehicle in central Phoenix

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision in southcentral Phoenix on Saturday night, officials said.

35 minutes ago

Stock image of a road closed sign...

KTAR.com

Water leak to restrict lanes at 24th Street and Camelback Road beginning Monday morning

Water leakage at the intersection of 24th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix caused several lane restrictions on Sunday morning, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Street sign that reads South Arizona 89A...

KTAR.com

State Route 89A closure north of Sedona starting August 15

State Route 89A is set to have closures on Aug.15 that will close the highway north of Sedona for rockfall mitigation work.

5 hours ago

Nathan and Associates Inc. negotiated the sale of finished lots in the city of Maricopa. (Nathan an...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Dream Finders, one of nation’s largest homebuilders, snatches up lots south of Phoenix

Dream Finders, one of nation's largest homebuilders, has secured a deal to snatch up lots south of Phoenix in Maricopa.

7 hours ago

Four dogs overlook top of wall with clear skies in background...

Payne Moses

Scottsdale rated the most pet-friendly in US, Phoenix makes top 20 in recent study

Scottsdale was ranked the most pet-friendly city across the nation, according to a study. Other than Scottsdale's prominence atop the list, Phoenix (13th), Gilbert (53rd), Chandler (57th), Glendale (58th) and Tucson (94th) represented Arizona in the standings.

8 hours ago

(Pexels File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona woman killed by vehicle driven by teenager

An Arizona woman was hit by a vehicle driven by a teenager and died from her injuries early Saturday morning.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Tourist-favorite arch collapses in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area