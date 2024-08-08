PHOENIX – Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz will hold their first Arizona rally Friday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

The Phoenix-area campaign event was announced on July 30, but without a location or time. The concert and sporting event venue about 15 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix was confirmed as the site in a Thursday email to people who previously signed up to attend.

A start time wasn’t listed in the email, but it advised attendees to arrive no later than 3:30 p.m. or they might not be allowed inside. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

The rally will be limited to people with confirmed RSVPs who have a matching government-issued photo ID.

As of Thursday morning, the listing for the event was at capacity and closed to new signups.

Where is Desert Diamond Arena, site of Democratic rally

Desert Diamond Arena is located near State Farm Stadium in the Westgate Entertainment District near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway.

The venue, which is owned by the city of Glendale, had a capacity of about 17,000 for hockey games when the Arizona Coyotes played there, but it’s unclear how many people are expected for Friday’s rally.

The Arizona event is part of the Democratic campaign tour through battleground states that started in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, a day after Harris named Walz, the governor of Minnesota, as her running mate.

When will Kamala Harris and Tim Walz arrive in Phoenix?

The Democratic ticket is trying to drum up support for the Nov. 5 general election against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio.

It will be Harris’ fourth visit to Arizona this year, but the first since President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid last month and endorsed his vice president.

Harris was last in the Grand Canyon State on June 24 when she made a campaign stop in Phoenix to support Biden for an event promoting reproductive rights on the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. I little over a month later, she is returning to the Valley as the presidential nominee.

Harris and Walz are expected to fly into Phoenix on Thursday evening after a campaign event in Michigan. They will then fly to Las Vegas for a Saturday rally.

Between Pennsylvania and Michigan, they stopped in Wisconsin. Events scheduled this week for North Carolina and Georgia were postponed because of Tropical Storm Debby.

