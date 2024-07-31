PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris will come to Phoenix to campaign next week in her first trip to the swing state at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket.

Harris will be joined by her running mate, who has yet to be named, as part of a cross-country push to voters, a campaign official told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday.

Politico reported that Harris would also make campaign stops next week in Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.

No other details of Harris’s visit were immediately known.

When was the last time Kamala Harris came to Arizona?

Harris was last in the Grand Canyon State on June 24 when she made a campaign stop in Phoenix for an event promoting reproductive rights on the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

That appearance came about four weeks before President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection and endorsed Harris.

In total, Harris has made six visits to Arizona during her time has vice president.

Who will be Kamala Harris’s running mate?

Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly is one of several candidates who have reportedly been vetted for the role.

The pick will likely be a top Democrat from a swing state. Three governors — Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro, Kentucky’s Andy Beshear and North Carolina’s Roy Cooper – have also been rumored to be leading options. Cooper pulled out of consideration on Monday.

Delegates can make Harris the official nominee — and even start approving her yet-to be-named running mate — in online voting beginning this week under a proposal passed recently by the Democratic National Convention rules committee. The convention will be held Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

