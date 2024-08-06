PHOENIX — Utility companies Salt River Project (SRP) and Arizona Public Service (APS) set records for energy delivered to customers on Sunday when the high temperature in Phoenix reached 116 degrees.

SRP hit a new peak of 8,219 megawatts between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., surpassing the previous record of 8,163 megawatts on July 18, 2023, according to a press release.

“SRP’s resource planning, operational readiness and power generation teams ensure we have enough generating resources available to serve these increasingly high loads,” Laura Olson, SRP senior manager of short-term trading, said in the release.

APS peaked at 8,212 megawatts, besting its previous record of 8,162 megawatts set on July 15, 2023.

“We are committed to providing our customers with reliable energy – especially during the heat of summer,” APS President Ted Geisler said in a press release. “I’m proud of our employees who work hard to maintain a reliable power grid and respond to the impact of monsoon storms.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our customers during yet another record-breaking summer.”

The 116-degree heat tied a daily record in Phoenix.

Why did Arizona utility companies hit new energy records?

Both utilities said a multitude of factors, including extreme high temperatures, high overnight temperatures and an increasing customer base, contributed to the new records.

It’s the third consecutive summer in which energy records have been set.

One megawatt can power about 225 homes, according to SRP.

APS said it expects its 1.4 million customers will require more than 13,000 megawatts of energy by 2031.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.