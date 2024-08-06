Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona utility companies set records for energy delivered on day where Phoenix hit 116 degrees

Aug 6, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: Aug 7, 2024, 11:56 am

SRP worker...

SRP and APS set records for energy delivered to customers on Aug. 4, 2024. (SRP Photo)

(SRP Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Utility companies Salt River Project (SRP) and Arizona Public Service (APS) set records for energy delivered to customers on Sunday when the high temperature in Phoenix reached 116 degrees.

SRP hit a new peak of 8,219 megawatts between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., surpassing the previous record of 8,163 megawatts on July 18, 2023, according to a press release.

“SRP’s resource planning, operational readiness and power generation teams ensure we have enough generating resources available to serve these increasingly high loads,” Laura Olson, SRP senior manager of short-term trading, said in the release.

APS peaked at 8,212 megawatts, besting its previous record of 8,162 megawatts set on July 15, 2023.

RELATED STORIES

“We are committed to providing our customers with reliable energy – especially during the heat of summer,” APS President Ted Geisler said in a press release. “I’m proud of our employees who work hard to maintain a reliable power grid and respond to the impact of monsoon storms.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our customers during yet another record-breaking summer.”

The 116-degree heat tied a daily record in Phoenix.

Why did Arizona utility companies hit new energy records?

Both utilities said a multitude of factors, including extreme high temperatures, high overnight temperatures and an increasing customer base, contributed to the new records.

It’s the third consecutive summer in which energy records have been set.

One megawatt can power about 225 homes, according to SRP.

APS said it expects its 1.4 million customers will require more than 13,000 megawatts of energy by 2031.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

103° | 87°
94° and partly sunny

Arizona News

Two patrol officers in Phoenix shot during welfare check...

Serena O'Sullivan

2 Phoenix Police officers shot at while conducting welfare check

A 36-year-old man named Matthew Beckner-Gonzales allegedly shot two patrol officers, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

57 minutes ago

Arizona judge rules against effort to block voter intimidation...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Secretary of State condemns judge’s ruling that blocks new voter, poll worker protections

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes condemned the Free Enterprise Club for suing his office over efforts to stop voter intimidation.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona Secretary of State on judge’s ruling to strike down sections of state’s election manual

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes joined Arizona’s Morning News to discuss a state judge’s ruling that struck down a large part of his election procedure manual.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Reaction to judge ruling to strike down large part of Arizona election procedure manual

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes joined Arizona’s Morning News to discuss a state judge’s ruling that struck down a large part of his election procedure manual. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

3 hours ago

File photo shows the exterior of the Albertsons at Scottsdale and Thomas roads in Scottsdale, where...

KTAR.com

2 men hospitalized after shooting at Scottsdale grocery store

Two men were wounded in a shooting at a Scottsdale grocery store on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Mugshot of Loraine Pellegrino, the first person convicted in the Arizona fake elector case....

Associated Press

Republican activist is 1st person convicted in Arizona fake elector case

Republican activist Loraine Pellegrino became the first person to be convicted in the Arizona fake elector case.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Arizona utility companies set records for energy delivered on day where Phoenix hit 116 degrees