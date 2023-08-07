Close
SRP manages record-setting electricity demand during July heat wave

Aug 7, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:02 am

BY TOM KUEBEL


PHOENIX — Salt River Project delivered a 3-day peak of electricity output in megawatts from July 18-20, eclipsing 8,000 megawatts in each of the three days.

The highest system peak demand occurred from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 18 when it reached 8,163 megawatts, according to SRP.

The demand for increased power was largely due to the July heat wave that saw temperatures reach 110 degrees or higher on 31 consecutive days.

On July 18, the high temperature was recorded at 118 degrees.

“To meet record demand multiple days in a row requires a combination of all SRP’s power generation resources including natural gas and renewables,” Pam Sryjala, director of supply, trading and fuels at SRP said in the release.

To counter the increased power demand, SRP dipped into its 1,200 megawatts of operating reserve capacity resources.

SRP was able to replenish those resources by purchasing additional energy from regional markets.

They said that all available energy generation assets were used to keep normal operations going in the Valley through the period.

Last year, SRP’s system peak reached a high of 7,620 megawatts on July 11, the release said. One megawatt is expected to provide power to 225 average homes.

SRP said last year’s system peak was topped on 15 different days in 2023.

The utility company has provided this resource to find ways to lower your power usage and lower monthly energy bills.

