ARIZONA NEWS

AG Mayes sues Buenas Communities LLC for uninhabitable living conditions in brutal summer

Aug 4, 2024, 7:15 AM

Attorney General Kris Mayes presenting to room of other representatives in Arizona...

Attorney General Kris Mayes sued landlord Buenas Communities LLC for deplorable living conditions amidst Arizona summer heat. (AG Mayes Facebook Photo)

(AG Mayes Facebook Photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Attorney General Kris Mayes sued corporate landlord Buenas Communities LLC on Friday for poor living conditions in a Phoenix apartment complex, a press release said.

Mayes claimed that the complex known as “Buenas on 32nd” was neglecting to maintain proper living conditions for its residents. The filed complaint targeted the fact that many residents had been without sustainable air conditioning since June. The National Weather Service had determined that this past June was the hottest on record, exhibiting a daily average of 97 degrees.

Upon hearing about the deplorable conditions, Mayes issued an official demand letter that required Buenas Communities to resolve the issue by Friday, July 26. The landlord responded by installing a portable chiller, but residents reported that it did not fix the air conditioning problem for all suffering.

“My office is committed to protecting Arizonans from unscrupulous landlords who neglect their legal responsibilities and put lives at risk,” Mayes said in a press release. “Every Arizona renter, no matter their income level, deserves fairness and honesty from their landlord. I will not stand by while vulnerable residents are subjected to such deplorable conditions.”

In addition to faulty air conditioning, Mayes’ complaint alleged that the apartment complex is ridden with broken windows, poor plumbing, bed bug infestations and deteriorating infrastructure.

Investigation revealed that Buenas Communities is not advertising these shortcomings to potential residents, which could be in violation of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act and Arizona Residential Landlord and Tenant Act.

Some residents who voiced their opinion on the living situation were allegedly threatened to be evicted according to the press release.

Mayes called for a permanent injunction requiring Buenas Communities to make necessary and lasting repairs. She also asked for restitution and payment of civil penalties due to alleged harm done to residents.

