PHOENIX — Jerry Sheridan and Tyler Kamp are heading toward a faceoff in the general election after both candidates held leads in the primary on Tuesday evening.

Sheridan led the Republican primary 50%-28% over Frank Milstead. Kamp was ahead of interim Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner 54%-46%.

The winner will be the permanent replacement for Democrat Paul Penzone, who stepped down with nearly a year left in his second term in January to take a community relations job with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Who were the candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff?

On the Democratic side, Kamp and Skinner were the only candidates.

Kamp spent more than 20 years with the Phoenix Police Department.

His tenure with the Phoenix Police Department included time as a shift commander, gang enforcement sergeant and homicide detective.

Skinner was Penzone’s deputy sheriff and served as acting sheriff for about a month until the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed him as interim sheriff in February.

He joined the agency in 1990 and had been chief deputy, overseeing all administrative duties and operations, since 2018.

Skinner reportedly changed his party affiliation after Penzone announced his resignation in October 2023.

On the Republican side, Sheridan led Milstead and Frank Crawford.

Sheridan ran for the position in 2020 and was former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s longtime chief deputy.

Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Milstead as Department of Public Safety director in February 2015. After five years, Milstead retired in 2020.

Prior to working for DPS, Milstead was chief of the Mesa Police Department for five years. He spent 25 years with the Phoenix Police Department before his job in Mesa.

Crawford served multiple roles within the Glendale Police Department for more than 20 years before retiring in 2021.

