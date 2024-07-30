PHOENIX — Can’t sleep? Hungry for a sweet treat at 3 a.m.? Well, you’re in luck, because Insomnia Cookies will be opening its third Phoenix location in the coming months, the company announced Monday.

The dessert chain will expand upon their 280-plus nationwide stores with one in Alhambra near Grand Canyon University. Exact location and opening date will be announced in the coming weeks, a press release said.

From their signature gourmet cookies to full-sized cakes, Insomnia Cookies serves its customers with in-store, pickup and delivery options. Most of their stores have in-store/delivery hours of 10-3 a.m. Mondays through Fridays and 12 p.m. to 3 a.m. on weekends.

The delivery-heavy cookie shop typically completes orders in 20-35 minutes, as the company only delivers to purchasers in their delivery area. Customers can visit the Insomnia Cookies website to find out if they fall into a delivery zone.

Nationwide shipping is another feature of the cookie specialist.

Insomnia Cookies has a limited-edition menu that rotates frequently. For example, the company unveiled their “Churro Cheesecake” and “Caramel Apple Stroopwafel” cookies on July 10 and 11. Their most recent temporary menu item, “Gold Medal Lemon-Filled Classic,” was introduced Monday as an Olympics-inspired addition to the ever-changing rotation.

go for gold. new gold medal lemon filled classic cookies just dropped pic.twitter.com/Wjc0x0y9hU — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) July 29, 2024

A total of 13 locations have opened or are opening across the nation this summer.

The Alhambra location is hiring part-time cookie crew members, delivery drivers and shift leaders in preparation for the grand opening. Applications can be found here.

