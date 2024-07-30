Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Insomnia Cookies to open 3rd Valley location near Grand Canyon University

Jul 30, 2024, 4:05 AM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

Assortment of product at chain Insomnia Cookies Person holding stack of Insomnia Cookies various cookies Person dipping their cookie in ice cream from Insomnia Cookies Assortment of Insomina Cookies product layered and stacked high

PHOENIX — Can’t sleep? Hungry for a sweet treat at 3 a.m.? Well, you’re in luck, because Insomnia Cookies will be opening its third Phoenix location in the coming months, the company announced Monday.

The dessert chain will expand upon their 280-plus nationwide stores with one in Alhambra near Grand Canyon University. Exact location and opening date will be announced in the coming weeks, a press release said.

From their signature gourmet cookies to full-sized cakes, Insomnia Cookies serves its customers with in-store, pickup and delivery options. Most of their stores have in-store/delivery hours of 10-3 a.m. Mondays through Fridays and 12 p.m. to 3 a.m. on weekends.

The delivery-heavy cookie shop typically completes orders in 20-35 minutes, as the company only delivers to purchasers in their delivery area. Customers can visit the Insomnia Cookies website to find out if they fall into a delivery zone.

Nationwide shipping is another feature of the cookie specialist.

Insomnia Cookies has a limited-edition menu that rotates frequently. For example, the company unveiled their “Churro Cheesecake” and “Caramel Apple Stroopwafel” cookies on July 10 and 11. Their most recent temporary menu item, “Gold Medal Lemon-Filled Classic,” was introduced Monday as an Olympics-inspired addition to the ever-changing rotation.

A total of 13 locations have opened or are opening across the nation this summer.

The Alhambra location is hiring part-time cookie crew members, delivery drivers and shift leaders in preparation for the grand opening. Applications can be found here.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mesa Mayor Jon Giles smiling....

KTAR.com

Mesa Mayor Jon Giles supports Kamala Harris for president

Mesa Mayor Jon Giles supports Kamala Harris for president after sharing concerns over extremism in Republican party led by Donald Trump

26 minutes ago

Drone fly's in the air against muggy skyline...

Aaron Decker

Scottsdale Police Department launching new crime fighting drone program

The Scottsdale Police Department launches new crime-fighting drone program, hoping to aid officers and speed up response times.

35 minutes ago

Landscape view of Grand Canyon National Park and trail path...

Payne Moses

Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim returns to regular water operations after 2-week pipe repair

All water restrictions at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park have been lifted after repairs were made on a damaged pipeline.

45 minutes ago

Princess Drive/Pima Road off-ramp in Scottsdale on Loop 101...

KTAR.com

Northbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Princess Drive/Pima Road to close for 2 months

The northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway off-ramp at Princess Drive/Pima Road will close for an estimated 60 days starting Wednesday.

9 hours ago

Black gavel on black desk next to black binders...

KTAR.com

Arizona woman deported to US from Mexico to face drug and money laundering charges

A 33-year-old woman from Tucson was deported to the United States from Mexico and will face charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Paradise Valley Police Department file photo...

KTAR.com

Worker killed by falling debris at a Paradise Valley construction site

A worker at a Paradise Valley construction site was killed by falling debris on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Insomnia Cookies to open 3rd Valley location near Grand Canyon University